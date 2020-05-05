Disney Beats Wall Street Q2 Revenue Estimate But Earnings Crater Due To COVID-19

Disney managed to muscle out a fiscal second quarter with total revenue of $18 billion edging Wall Street estimates, but adjusted earnings per share fell far short of the bar, showing the toll of COVID-19.

Adjusting for items, earnings came in at 60 cents a share. Analysts had been expecting 88 cents a share and revenue of $17.81 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Disney has been among the hardest-hit entertainment companies during the pandemic. Its lucrative theme parks, cruise lines and hotels all shut down, theatrical movie releases from its industry-leading studio have been halted and its sports powerhouse ESPN has been unable to broadcast any games. Beyond those obvious impairments, many Wall Street analysts are predicting additional vulnerability from an expected rise in cord-cutting and softness in TV advertising.

In its earnings release, Disney estimated the impact of COVID-19 impact on operating income at its Parks, Experiences and Products unit at about $1 billion, primarily due to closures. Across all divisions, the company is pegging the hit to income at $1.4 billion.

Results for the quarter, which ended March 31, reflect the addition of assets formerly controlled by 21st Century Fox. Disney closed the $71.3 billion acquisition of those assets in March 2019. Adding in FX and National Geographic to Media Networks, for example, compensated for viewership and advertiser declines at ESPN in the quarter.

Media Networks proved a bright spot, with revenue rising $7.26 billion and operating income rose 7% to $2.4 billion.

Disney’s stock ended Tuesday trading at $101.09, down 2% and well off its 52-week high of $153.41 established last year. Shares had changed hands at more than $140 for months until the pandemic took its toll in March. They have found a base just above $100 over the past month as small glimpses of optimism were seen and some global regions began to reopen.