Disney+ To Launch In Japan June 11

Next stop for Disney+ – Japan. The House of Mouse’s streaming service will launch June 11 in the country in an exclusive alliance with NTT Docomo, Japan’s top mobile operator.

Disney already runs a subscription service called Disney Deluxe in Japan, which was launched with NTT Docomo last year. Existing subs will have their service upgraded automatically.

As per other territories, the platform will feature content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as originals including The Mandalorian.

The service will cost ($6.49) JPY700 per month.

“In APAC, Disney+ has successfully been launched in Australia and New Zealand, and recently in India with Disney+ Hotstar. We are thrilled to now bring the magic of Disney+ to our consumers in Japan, and to continue entertaining our loyal fans here with Disney’s heart-warming stories and beloved characters,” said Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC.