Disney Brass Promise “Real Change” In Wake Of George Floyd “Killing” Protests & COVID-19 Ravaging Communities Of Color

"The recent killing of George Floyd as well as other instances of lethal attacks and harassment of unarmed black citizens in our nation continue to drive outrage and calls for action by people of all cultural backgrounds, including many of our employees," say Disney's CEO, Executive Chairman and SVP and Chief Diversity Officers in a letter sent to employees of the media giant last night as 8 PM curfews went into place in LA and other cities over protests to the death of the African-American man at the hands of Minneapolis cops on May 25.

While Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Latondra Newton didn’t specifically mention the Black Lives Matters movement as many other media companies have over the last 18 hours in reaction to the escalating nationwide reaction in the streets to what happened to Floyd, they were distinctly clear and blunt in calling the horrible incident the “killing” it was (Read the full Disney statement below)

Iger made the corporate email public earlier today on social media:

Below is a link to a statement we sent to our fellow @Disney employees. It’s from Bob Chapek, our CEO, Latondra Newton, our Chief Diversity Officer, and me.

"We, too, are struggling to make sense of the recent tragedies that leave us feeling overcome with sorrow," the correspondence from the trio stated, citing both the killing of Floyd as well as the disproportionally devastating toll the coronavirus has taken on the African-American community and others of color in terms of public health and economics.

"We also realize that now more than ever is the time for us all to further strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion everywhere," the executives promise.

Long time and much complained about Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was fired along with the three others in the city’s force soon after footage of him fatally pinning George Floyd on Memorial Day over a fake $20 bill as the 46-year old cried out “I can’t breathe” went vital. Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and charged with unintentional murder and manslaughter by local prosecutors.

George Floyd’s grieving family that same day put out a statement via their lawyer declaring that they expected a first-degree murder charge” against Chauvin, who is first white Minnesota cope ever to be criminally prosecuted in the state for the death of a black civilian

The current third-degree charge carries a maximum penalty of 25-years behind bars. If the 44-year old Chauvin were charged with first-degree murder as the Floyd family desire and found guilty he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

Read the full statement from Disney’s CEO, Executive Chairman & SVP & Chief Diversity Officer here:

Dear Fellow Employee,

The recent killing of George Floyd as well as other instances of lethal attacks and harassment of unarmed black citizens in our nation continue to drive outrage and calls for action by people of all cultural backgrounds, including many of our employees. Feelings of grief and anger cause us to confront the inscrutable idea that the lives of some are deemed less valuable – and less worthy of dignity, care and protection – than the lives of others.

While these devastating incidents are not new, there’s something unique about what’s happening in this moment. The pandemic coupled with these recent injustices have pushed the issues of racial disparity into the open.

We, too, are struggling to make sense of the recent tragedies that leave us feeling overcome with sorrow. While we don’t have all the answers, we resolve to use our compassion, our creative ideas and our collective sense of humanity to ensure we are fostering a culture that acknowledges our people’s feelings and their pain. We also realize that now more than ever is the time for us all to further strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion everywhere.

We intend to focus our efforts and resources to compassionately and constructively talk about these matters openly and honestly as we seek solutions. We intend to keep the conversation going, not just today, but for as long as it takes to bring about real change.

Bob Chapek, Bob Iger & Latondra Newton