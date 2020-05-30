‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ Takes A Look At The Design Of Baby Yoda

Disney+ has a massive hit on its hands with The Mandalorian, and one of the reasons for that is the character known as The Child, aka Baby Yoda, as nearly everyone calls him.

The doll-like Baby Yoda is a member of the same alien species as Yoda from the Star Wars franchise, and he’s on the run in the series. He’s also going to be a major driver of merchandise for Disney, which has a plush toy available and an animatronic version coming soon.

But way before any of that came to be, there were several designs of Baby Yoda bandied about. The various designs that were under consideration were revealed as part of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series on Disney+ that takes a behind the scenes look at what went into the making of the hit series, including the creation of Baby Yoda.

Series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, along with concept artist Christian Alzmann, worked hard to get something that was appealing and alien at the same time. The actual puppet used on the streaming show cost $5 million to make, and uses two technicians to control its movements.

Baby Yoda was reportedly inspired by a virtual reality project to come up with a Baby Yoda concept. Some were ghastly, some deemed too cute, some had the wrong proportions. Finally, they found one that had the proper amount of charm, cute and mystery. Take a look at the photos and see if they nailed it.

