‘The Disney Family Singalong 2’ Tops Sunday Ratings; ‘The Rookie’ Dips In Season Finale

ABC gave us another helping of magic on Sunday with The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, which won the night delivering a 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.74 million viewers. Its medley of the tunes from the vast Disney music library overtook American Idol (1.0, 6.10M), which usually takes the top spot in Sunday primetime, though it dipped from its first edition (2.6 rating in adults 18-49, 10.30 million viewers) when it aired April 17, a Thursday.

Still, the reality singing competition ticked up from last week, and ABC ended its evening with the season finale of The Rookie (0.6, 4.67M), which slipped a tenth. The network won the night overall in the demo.

NBC aired two specials: the Feeding America Comedy Festival (0.3, 2.06M) and a Saturday Night Live Mother’s Day clip show (0.5, 2.54M).

At CBS, 60 Minutes (0.7, 9.33M) held steady, while Forrest Gump (0.7, 5.64M) was the network’s latest Sunday Night at the Movies installment, ticking up from last week’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. CBS was the night’s most-watched network.

Fox’s animation block was steady with The Simpsons (0.5, 1.39M), Duncanville (0.3, 863,000) and Family Guy (0.5, 1.29M), while Bob’s Burgers (0.4, 1.07M) dipped in the demo.

The CW matched last week’s demo numbers with Batwoman (0.2, 711K) and Supergirl (0.1, 600K).