Quibi Renews ‘Dishmantled’, Tituss Burgess-Hosted Cooking Competition From ‘Chopped’ Creator

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has made its first series-renewal announcement. The weeks-old shortform digital outlet has ordered up a second season of Dishmantled, its Tituss Burgess-hosted cooking-competition show from Chopped creator Linda Lea, Good Egg Entertainment and Propagate-owned Electus.

‘Dishmantled’ Quibi

Each episode of Dishmantled starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to re-create it to pocket a cash prize. A panel of celebrity judges determines the winner.

“The first season of Dishmantled was ludicrous,’ Lea said. ‘We had so much fun making this crazy show and can’t wait to get back in the studio with Tituss for another season. It’s going to be a blast.”

Drew Buckley serves as exec producer for Electus

Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Burgess scored four consecutive Emmy noms from 2015-18 for playing the wacky sidekick of Ellie Kemper’s title character in Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Run by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi launched April 6 with a roster of comedy, drama, reality and news programs whose episodes clock in at 10 minutes or less. The platform reports that of those who view its content, more than 80% watch the entire episode.

Quibi Submitting 19 Series For Primetime Emmys; Director Veena Sud Explains Creative Challenges On Breakout Series ‘The Stranger’