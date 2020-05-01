Discovery Greenlights ‘All On The Line’ Reality Series For May Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Channel is set to launch All On The Line, a new high-stakes reality series on the high seas that follows two fishing boats and their crews off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts. It’s set for premiere on May 22 at 9 pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Production had wrapped on the series before coronavirus brought a halt to most TV and film production in mid-March.

All On The Line focuses on the fishermens’ quest to snag the Atlantic Bluefin Tuna, considered one of the most valuable fish in the world where prices can reach as high as $20K for a single catch. This also means a tight quota to avoid overfishing and encourage sustainability, something that can be reached at any moment and send fishermen home empty handed. To win big, fishermen must reel in the biggest tuna as fast as possible. But there’s a catch: each boat is allowed one catch per day and must reel them in by hand, resulting in a backbreaking battle that can last for hours. With the livelihood of their families on the line and generations of tradition behind them, these families of fishermen will rely on each other and work together towards a shared goal.

Johnny Johnson Discovery Channel

Following two fishing boats, the Julia Nicole, helmed by Dan Smith Sr. and his 18-year-old son Danny Jr., and the Subdivider, led by fisherman Johnny Johnson, All On The Line spotlights the special dynamic between these two groups and their ability to band together in an industry that otherwise demands fierce, sometimes cutthroat, competition.

You can watch a preview clip below.

All On The Line is produced for Discovery by Raw TV. For Raw TV, Dimitri Doganis and James Bates are executive producers and Chris Lent is Showrunner. For Discovery, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.

All On The Line joins Discovery’s hugely popular Deadliest Catch franchise, also set on the high seas.