‘Dickinson’ Creator Alena Smith Inks Overall Deal With Apple

Apple has closed an overall deal with Alena Smith, the creator, executive producer and showrunner of the streamer’s praised original comedy series Dickinson. News of the pact, which had been negotiated before the start of the pandemic, comes as Dickinson this morning landed a Peabody Award nomination.

Under the multi-year agreement, Smith will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+.

Following its premiere on November 1, Dickinson quickly emerged as one of Apple’s best received original series. Also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, Dickinson was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere. Season 2 is slated to debut later this year.

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld). Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be an unexpected hero for our millennial generation.

Originally a playwright, Smith’s play Icebergs had its world premiere in 2016 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Other published plays include The Bad Guys, Plucker, The Lacy Project and The New Sincerity.

Smith joins Apple TV+’s talent roster that includes Alfonso Cuaron, Jason Katims, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan and Simon Kinberg.