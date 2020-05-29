‘Diary of a Future President’ Renewed For Season 2 At Disney+

Disney+ has handed teen drama Diary of a Future President a second season.

The streaming service has ordered another ten-part run of the series, which is comes from exec producer Gina Rodriguez and creator Ilana Peña, from CBS Television Studios and I Can and I Will Productions.

The series follows the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States. It stars Tess Romero as Elena, as well as Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver.

Rodriguez, who will return as adult Elena, the future president of the United States, in a recurring guest starring role, exec produces with Peña Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin. Peña and Heisler are co-showrunners.

“Optimistic, heartfelt stories that inspire are fundamental to our content and creator Ilana Peña’s series delivers on these attributes in spades,” says Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family and we are thrilled to bring Elena’s often hilarious and always meaningful journey through adolescence back for another season. It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to champion specific, diverse points-of-view and we look forward to seeing even more of President Cañero-Reed in this next chapter.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Disney+ on a series that showcases strong women both in front of, and behind the camera. They’ve been incredible champions of the show from day one,” added David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “Gina’s ability to shepherd projects with new and diverse voices, combined with Ilana’s effortless blend of comedy and drama with humor and sensitivity bring this wonderful coming-of-age story to life.”