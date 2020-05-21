DGA Advises Members Not To Sign Coronavirus Liability Waivers Before Checking With Guild

As the industry prepares to reopen, the DGA is telling its members that they should not sign any COVID-19 liability waivers before first contacting the guild. “If you are asked to sign any document releasing the employer from liability, you should contact us immediately and refrain from signing such document until after we’ve had an opportunity to review it and consult with the employer,” the DGA said today in a message to its members.

DGA

“In this timeframe before industry-wide safety protocols are agreed upon and adopted,” the DGA said, “you should immediately contact the Guild if you are approached to work on any production that intends on resuming or beginning production so our Contracts team can provide appropriate guidance and make sure the employer is meeting its obligations to provide a safe workplace.” The DGA also has its own national board committee looking at a safe reopening.

The Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee, which is made up of representatives from the industry’s unions, guilds and employers, is developing protocols for the safe return to work.

“In these unprecedented times, your Guild is working hard to ensure that employers’ health and safety obligations to members are being taken seriously. Our extensive efforts are well underway as we consult with top medical experts, and closely coordinate with our sister unions and the greater industry to determine what a safe return to set can and should look like.”