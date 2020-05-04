‘Demimonde’: Kira Snyder, Rand Ravich & Far Shariat Set As Co-Showrunners Of J.J. Abrams’ Series Under Overall Deals With HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale) and longtime producing partners Rand Ravich & Far Shariat (Life) have been named co-showrunners and executive producers of Demimonde, J.J. Abrams’ high-profile sci-fi drama series for HBO.

Snyder has signed an overall deal with HBO, while Ravich and Shariat have renewed their overall pact at the network. The duo first inked an overall deal with HBO in 2018 and have been developing a still-in-contention Game Of Thrones spinoff as well as a series adaptation of the cult classic novel Freaks’ Amour under that agreement.

Demimonde, the first TV series solely created and written by Abrams since Alias, is a sci-fi drama about the lengths a family will go to find their missing child. It hails from Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and HBO.

Snyder, Ravich & Shariat will executive produce with Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson; Rachel Rusch Rich serves as co-executive producer.

HBO landed J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi drama spec Demimonde with a series order in 2018. Bash Doran was originally brought in as showrunner. He exited last year when the project was put on hold while Abrams was wrapping post-production and doing a promotional tour for his latest movie, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. After the film’s release late last year, Abrams focused his attention on projects under his giant new WarnerMedia deal, including Demimonde, and started meeting with potential showrunners for the series.

Snyder is an executive producer on Handmaid’s Tale. She has been with the Hulu drama series from the start, rising through ranks from supervising producer and sharing in its drama series Emmy win. She previously worked on The 1​00, co-wrote the feature Pacific Rim 2 and has written pilot scripts for LucasFilm, Amazon and FX. Snyder is repped by Gersh, Echo Lake and Tara Senior at Del Shaw Moonves.

Ravich and Shariat’s TV producing credits include two series created by Ravich: NBC’s Life, a cop drama starring Damian Lewis, and the thriller Crisis. Ravich also created Fox’s sci-fi-themed Second Chance. Ravich and Shariat’s feature producing credits include George Clooney’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind as well as The Astronaut’s Wife, the 1999 film written and directed by Ravich.

Ravich is repped by attorney Carlos Goodman. Shariat is repped by attorney Jeffrey Frankel.

Demimonde is Bad Robot’s third series on HBO, alongside Westworld, which has been renewed for a fourth season, and the upcoming Lovecraft Country.