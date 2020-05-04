Define American Sets ‘Building Solidarity For Black And Asian Communities Through COVID-19’ Forum With Jon M. Chu, Franklin Leonard, Prabal Gurung And Nikole Hannah-Jones

Jose Antonio Vargas’ media advocacy organization Define American is teaming with MACRO, Gold House, Color Of Change, the Coalition for Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and the UTA Foundation to host the live-streamed virtual panel, Black + Gold Forum: Building Solidarity and Support for Black and Asian Communities Through COVID-19 and Beyond on May 5, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

The panel will feature producer and director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), The Black List CEO and founder Franklin Leonard, fashion designer and philanthropist Prabal Gurung and investigative journalist and MacArthur “Genius Award” recipient and creator of the New York Times 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones.

They will discuss how Black and Asian Americans are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, from higher death rates and severe economic strain to surges in hate crimes and racist rhetoric both online and offline. The four panelists will shine light on how Black and Asian communities and allies can foster support and solidarity and combat the anti-blackness and anti-Asian racism and xenophobia that the pandemic has once again brought to the forefront.

“As an organization that connects the dots between race and immigration, this conversation, uncomfortable as it may be, is necessary, especially right now,” says Noelle Lindsay-Stewart, head of entertainment partnerships and advocacy for Define American. “Xenophobia and racism go hand in hand, and we’re committed to fighting both at every opportunity.”

“As a Filipino immigrant in America, I am aware that Black and Asian Americans have a long and complex history of interaction, adds Vargas. “There’s healing that needs to be done, and it’s imperative that these two communities stand in solidarity with each other.”

More info about the panel can be found here.