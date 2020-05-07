‘Deadpool 2’ Fined Nearly $300,000 For Safety Violations In Accident That Killed Stuntwoman Joi Harris

The producers of Deadpool 2 have been slapped with a $289,562 penalty for failing to provide a safe workplace for stuntwoman Joi Harris, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on the film’s Vancouver set in August 2017.

The fine was imposed on TCF Vancouver Productions LTD by WorkSafeBC, the U.S. equivalent of OSHA. Harris, who was performing her first movie stunt, was killed when she was ejected from the motorcycle and crashed through the plate-glass window of a nearby building.

Production was halted immediately after the crash.

“The primary purpose of an administrative penalty is to motivate the employer receiving the penalty — and other employers — to comply with occupational health and safety requirements and to keep their workplaces safe,” the agency said today.

An investigation by WorkSafeBC identified five violations of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation, including:

• Failure to ensure the health and safety of all workers by failing to identify the hazards and assess and control the risks of the work activity and failing to provide adequate supervision.

• Failure to ensure that the stunt performer complied with the Regulation by wearing safety headgear while operating the motorcycle.

• Failure to ensure the health and safety of the stunt performer by failing to provide adequate supervision with respect to this work activity.

• Failure to provide the stunt performer with a new worker orientation.

• Instructing the stunt performer not to wear safety headgear while operating the motorcycle.

Before joining the Deadpool 2 crew, Harris was the first African-American woman licensed to actively compete in American Motorcyclist Association races. She was 32 when she died.