‘Dead To Me’ Live Table Read Set With Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden & Liz Feldman

Dead To Me stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden and creator Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls) will reunite virtually for a live table read on the eve of the season 2 premiere of the Netflix series.

After the live reading of the first episode of season 1, Applegate, Cardellini, Marsden and Feldman will hold a Q&A with fans. It’s set for 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on Thursday, May 7 on Netflix Facebook.

The cast will also be raising awareness for World Central Kitchen. Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is working to provide meals for kids and families impacted by COVID-19.

Created by Feldman, Dead to Me centers on Jen (Applegate), a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder, and Judy (Cardellini) an optimistic free spirit who’s recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends, despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.

Feldman serves as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2. The show is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix. Executive producers are Jessica Elbaum from Gloria Sanchez Productions, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Christie Smith and Applegate.

Dead to Me Season 2 premieres at 12:01 pm PT on Friday, May 8.