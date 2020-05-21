Daytime Emmy Nominations: ‘General Hospital’, ‘Sesame Street’, ‘The View’ Top List; CBS, Amazon Prime Lead Networks

ABC’s venerable soap General Hospital leads all shows and CBS and Amazon Prime Video top all networks in nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were unveiled Thursday. Winners will be revealed June 26 during a live virtual ceremony on CBS, returning the awards show to broadcast primetime for the first time since 2011.
General Hospital scored a total of 23 noms, edging rivals NBC’s Days of Our Lives (22 noms) and CBS’ Young and the Restless (21) and The Bold and the Beautiful (13). The digital soaps followed, led by Netflix’s Eastsiders and Amazon Prime’s Studio City both with eight noms apiece.
All four broadcast soaps are up for the top drama series honor, while Eastsiders and Studio City are joined by Amazon Prime’s After Forever, The Bay The Series and Dark/Web in the top digital drama race.
CBS led all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon with 55. Among newcomers, Apple TV+ scored 17 noms for its programming including for its Ghostwriters, Helpsters, and Snoopy in Space; while Facebook Watch took four noms overall including two for Red Table Talk in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Host categories.
Among the talk shows, ABC’s The View topped nominees with eight, followed by The Kelly Clarkson Show (7), The Talk (6) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (5).
HBO’s Sesame Street and Apple TV+’s Ghostwriter scored the most kids noms, with Sesame Street gaining an additional seven for Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. The latter’s noms included for Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s hosting.
Among the notable noms for the awards, which honor the outstanding achievements in daytime television programming and is put on by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences: Jeopardy! led all game shows with six noms including for host Alex Trebek, who is battling cancer.
Here’s the top nominees by network and show, followed by the full list of noms:
NOMINATION BY NETWORK
(2 or more)
CBS – 57
Amazon Prime Video – 55
SYNDICATED – 52
NBC – 43
Netflix – 40
ABC – 38
PBS – 28
Disney Junior – 25
Disney Channel – 23
Apple TV+ – 17
HBO – 14
YouTube.com – 12
Food Network – 11
Nickelodeon – 11
Hulu – 7
Univision – 6
YouTube Originals – 5
Cartoon Network – 4
Facebook Watch – 4
UMC / Amazon Prime Video – 4
CNN en Español – 3
funnyordie.com – 3
Universal Kids – 3
OWN – 2
Popstar TV – 2
Recipe TV 2
rehearsalseries.com – 2
Travel Channel – 2
vimeo.com – 2
NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM
(2 or more)
General Hospital – 23
Days of Our Lives – 22
The Young and the Restless – 21
The Bold and the Beautiful – 13
Eastsiders – 8
Ghostwriter – 8
Sesame Street – 8
Studio City – 8
The View – 8
The Bay The Series – 7
DARK/WEB – 7
Elena of Avalor – 7
The Kelly Clarkson Show – 7
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – 7
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration – 7
After Forever – 6
Jeopardy! – 6
Light as a Feather – 6
The Talk – 6
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 5
El Gordo y la Flaca – 5
Helpsters – 5
A Holiday Reunion – 5
The Rocketeer – 5
Ask the StoryBots – 4
Carmen Sandiego – 4
Dino Dana – 4
Duck Tales – 4
Family Feud – 4
Issa Rae Presents King Ester – 4
Live with Kelly and Ryan – 4
93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 4
Odd Squad – 4
The Price Is Right – 4
This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special – 4
Trinkets – 4
Tumble Leaf – 4
Big City Greens – 3
Bronx SIU – 3
El Corazon de Sergio Ramos – 3
The Feels – 3
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke – 3
Green Eggs and Ham – 3
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 3
Milk Street – 3
Muppet Babies – 3
Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 – 3
Puppy Dog Pals – 3
The Real – 3
Rock the Park – 3
Tamron Hall – 3
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna – 3
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – 2
Archibald’s Next Big Thing – 2
Articulate with Jim Cotter – 2
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro – 2
Batman: Hush – 2
Big Hero 6: The Series – 2
Blue’s Clues & You! – 2
Brainwashed By Toons – 2
CBS Sunday Morning – 2
CBS This Morning – 2
Disney Mickey Mouse – 2
The Dragon Prince – 2
Dragons Rescue Riders – 2
George to the Rescue – 2
Giada Entertains – 2
Good Morning America – 2
Hate Among Us – 2
Just Add Magic – 2
Let’s Make a Deal – 2
LOL: Last One Laughing – 2
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – 2
Mission Unstoppable – 2
Norman Picklestripes – 2
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin – 2
Red Table Talk – 2
The Rehearsal – 2
Reign of the Supermen -2
Returning the Favor – 2
SpongeBob SquarePants – 2
30 Minute Meals – 2
Valerie’s Home Cooking – 2
Vampirina – 2
The Zimmern List – 2
The full list of nominees:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
After Forever
Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Eastsiders
Netflix
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S SERIES
Blue’s Clues & You!
Nickelodeon
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video
Helpsters
Apple TV+
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate
Nickelodeon
Sesame Street
HBO
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
Bunk’d
Disney Channel
Holly Hobbie
Hulu
Just Add Magic
Amazon Prime Video
Odd Squad
PBS
OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM
Alexa & Katie
Netflix
The Inspectors
CBS
Light as a Feather
Hulu
Shook
Disney Channel
Trinkets
Netflix
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORMAT CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
Muppet Babies: Play Date
Disney Junior
Mushroom and the Forest of the World
Cartoon Network
Sesame Street in Communities: A Place for You
YouTube.com
Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia
YouTube.com
Snoopy in Space
Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES
Bubble Guppies
Nickelodeon
Doc McStuffins
Disney Junior
Floogals
Universal Kids
Norman Picklestripes
Universal Kids
Vampirina
Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES
Arthur
PBS
Craig of the Creek
Cartoon Network
The Dragon Prince
Netflix
The Loud House
Nickelodeon
Niko and the Sword of Light
Amazon Prime Video
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!
Netflix
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM
Big City Greens: Green Christmas
Disney Channel
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix
Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within
Disney Junior
The Last Kids on Earth
Netflix
Milo Murphy’s Law
Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL OR INFORMATIONAL SERIES
Could You Survive the Movies?
YouTube Originals
Deadly Engineering
Amazon Prime Video
Glad You Asked
YouTube Originals
Mission Unstoppable
CBS
SciGirls
PBS
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Food Network
Giada Entertains
Food Network
Milk Street
PBS
30 Minute Meals
Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
Nickelodeon
Double Dare
Nickelodeon
Family Feud
SYNDICATED
Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED
The Price Is Right
CBS
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
SYNDICATED
Judge Judy
SYNDICATED
Judge Mathis
SYNDICATED
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
SYNDICATED
The People’s Court
SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES
Ask This Old House
PBS
George to the Rescue
NBC
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali
OWN
Open House
NBC
This Old House
PBS
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild
SYNDICATED
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
SYNDICATED
Rock the Park
SYNDICATED
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
PBS
The Zimmern List
Travel Channel
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS
CBS This Morning
CBS
Good Morning America
ABC
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
NBC
Today Show
NBC
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW IN SPANISH
Café CNN
CNN en Español
Despierta America
Univision
Un Nuevo Dia
Telemundo
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of TODAY
NBC
Rachael Ray
SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk
Facebook Watch
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
NBC
The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED
The Talk
CBS
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH
Destinos
CNN en Español
El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video
El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision
LOL: Last One Laughing
Amazon Prime Video
Nuestro Mundo
CNN en Español
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW
Access Hollywood
SYNDICATED
E! News
E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight
SYNDICATED
Extra
SYNDICATED
Inside Edition
SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SERIES
The Day I Picked My Parents
A&E
Retro Tech
YouTube Originals
Returning the Favor
Facebook Watch
SuperSoul Sunday
OWN
Welcome Home
The CW
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SPECIAL
93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
NBC
Hate Among Us
Popstar TV
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special
PBS
The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute
CBS
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS – SHORT FORMAT DAYTIME PROGRAM
Ally
Healthline
The Brave
Great Big Story
Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10
Apple TV+
Ready Jet Cook
Food Network
Rewind Nature
NationalGeographic.com
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
Blue’s Clues & You!
Nickelodeon
Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED
Light as a Feather
Hulu
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 360 Live
NBC
Scribbles and Ink
PBS
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT -TOPICAL
Days of Our Lives
“Flash Forward”
NBC
Dr. Phil
“Rodney Reed”
SYNDICATED
Jeopardy!
“Jeopardy! All Star Games”
SYNDICATED
Nick Jr Paw Patrol Ready, Race, Rescue
Trailer
Nickelodeon
Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas
“Launch”
Netflix
The Star Wars Show
“Stars Wars Animals: The Trench Run”
YouTube.com
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT – BRAND IMAGE CAMPAIGN – NETWORK OR PROGRAM
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
“Series Launch”
Netflix
Disney Team of Heroes
ABC
Family Feud
“On Pause”
SYNDICATED
Sesame Street
“50th Memories: #ThisIsMyStreet Campaign”
YouTube.com
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
“She-Ra International Women’s Day 2019”
Digital Release
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital
ABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Heather Tom as Katie Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Maura West as Ava Jerome
General Hospital
ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker
Days of Our Lives
NBC
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Rowin Amone as Ester
Issa Rae Presents King Ester
YouTube.com
Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Cady Huffman as Lisa
After Forever
Amazon Prime Video
Shanti Lowry as Yolanda Rodriguez
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital
ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain
General Hospital
ABC
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera
Days of Our Lives
NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Alex Hurt as Adam
The Rehearsal
rehearsalseries.com
Brad James as Cameran Jr.
A House Divided
UMC / Amazon Prime Video
Sean Kanan as Sam Stevens
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Brian White as Jimmy Blue
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero
General Hospital
ABC
Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes
General Hospital
ABC
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives
NBC
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Tina Benko as Helen
The Rehearsal
rehearsalseries.com
Veanne Cox as Lenora
Indoor Boys
vimeo.com
Patrika Darbo as Violet
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Carolyn Hennesy as Gloria
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Janet Hubert as Mignon
Issa Rae Presents King Ester
YouTube.com
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Mark Grossman as Adam Newman
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives
NBC
Chandler Massey as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives
NBC
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
General Hospital
ABC
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives
NBC
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Willam Belli as Douglas / Gomorrah Ray
Eastsiders
Netflix
Leith M. Burke as Derrick
Eastsiders
Netflix
Tristan Rogers as Doc
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Lenny Wolpe as Carl
After Forever
Amazon Prime Video
Gregory Zarian as Nate
Venice the Series
vimeo.com
OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives
NBC
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait
General Hospital
ABC
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks
General Hospital
ABC
Thia Megia as Haley Chen
Days of Our Lives
NBC
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elissa Kapneck as Sasha
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Michael Knight as Martin Grey
General Hospital
ABC
Eva LaRue as Celeste Rosales
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Simon Black
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway
Days of Our Lives
NBC
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Rene Heger as Zack Sullivan
DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Mary Beth Peil as Helen
After Forever
Amazon Prime Video
Scott Turner Schofield as Max
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Lin Shaye as Diane
Eastsiders
Netflix
Graham Sibley as Zack
DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME PROGRAM
Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady
Light as a Feather
Hulu
Damian Toofeek Raven as Chadwick Williams
The Chadwick Journals, Season 3: Oren
Amazon Prime Video
Jordan Rodrigues as Trey Emory
Light as a Feather
Hulu
Brianne Tju as Alex Portnoy
Light as a Feather
Hulu
OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN DAYTIME PROGRAM
Maria Bamford as Dr. Pat the Mad Scientist
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix
Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video
Kathleen Gati as Connie Hunter
A Mermaid for Christmas
Amazon Prime Video
Alice Kremelberg as Kat
The Feels
YouTube.com
Sara Ramirez as S
The Feels
YouTube.com
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Paget Brewster as Della Duck
Duck Tales
Disney Channel
Marieve Herington as Tilly Green
Big City Greens
Disney Channel
Chris Houghton as Cricket Green
Big City Greens
Disney Channel
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants
Nickelodeon
Parker Simmons as Mao Mao
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart
Cartoon Network
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Bunsen, Robin, Mr. Statler
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior
Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior
Maurice LaMarche as Sylvester Slapdash
The Rocketeer
Disney Junior
Kevin Michael Richardson as King Topher
Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior
Christian Simon as Freddy
T.O.T.S
Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network
Frankie Celenza
Struggle Meals
Tastemade
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada Entertains
Food Network
Ina Garten
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Food Network
Rachael Ray
30 Minute Meals
Food Network
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM
Karina Banda
El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision
Tanya Charry
El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision
Eugenio Derbez
LOL: Last One Laughing
Amazon Prime Video
Oscar Petit
El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision
Gelena Solano
El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady
Let’s Make a Deal
CBS
Steve Harvey
Family Feud
SYNDICATED
Alfonso Ribeiro
Catch 21
Game Show Network
Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune
SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
Jeff Corwin
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
SYNDICATED
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
Mo Rocca & Alie Ward
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
CBS
Mike Rowe
Returning the Favor
Facebook Watch
Andrew Zimmern
The Zimmern List
Travel Channel
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro
The View
ABC
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
SYNDICATED
Larry King
Larry King Now
Ora TV
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
NBC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk
Facebook Watch
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
ABC
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED
Maury Povich
Maury
SYNDICATED
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond
The Talk
CBS
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
After Forever
Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Eastsiders
Netflix
Issa Rae Presents King Ester
YouTube.com
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
PBS
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Nature Cat
PBS
The Rocketeer
Disney Junior
Tumble Leaf
Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Big City Greens
Disney Channel
Big Hero 6: The Series
Disney Channel
Duck Tales
Disney Channel
Green Eggs and Ham
Netflix
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM
Free Rein
Netflix
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+
Helpsters
Apple TV+
Sesame Street
HBO
Trinkets
Netflix
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A SPECIAL CLASS SERIES
Brainwashed By Toons
funnyordie.com
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
CBS
Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10
Apple TV+
Rock the Park
SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A SPECIAL CLASS SPECIAL
Mind Field: What Is the Scariest Thing?
YouTube Originals
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special
PBS
2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards
IFC
The 2019 Rose Parade with Cord & Tish
funnyordie.com
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video
DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Issa Rae Presents King Ester
YouTube.com
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior
Norman Picklestripes
Universal Kids
True and the Rainbow Kingdom
Netflix
Tumble Leaf
Amazon Prime Video
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
PBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Amazon Prime Video
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Channel
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
Amazon Prime Video
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+
Light as a Feather
Hulu
Pup Academy
Disney Channel
Sesame Street
HBO
Trinkets
Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME PROGRAM
1st Look
NBC
George to the Rescue
NBC
Giada in Italy: Capri
Food Network
Katie Parla’s Rome!
Recipe TV
Travels with Darley
PBS
Vera’s Latin America: Panama
Recipe TV
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME PROGRAM
America’s Test Kitchen
PBS
Cook’s Country
PBS
Milk Street
PBS
Nick Stellino Storyteller in the Kitchen 2
PBS
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen
Food Network
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
ABC
Good Morning America
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
NBC
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A GAME SHOW
Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal
CBS
The Price Is Right
CBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING SPECIAL CLASS
Hate Among Us
Popstar TV
Hearts of Heroes
SYNDICATED
A Holiday Reunion
NBC
93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day
NBC
Stonewall OutLoud
YouTube Originals
This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special
PBS
Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Days of Our Lives
NBC
Pillow Talk
YouTube.com
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
The Dragon Prince
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu
Netflix
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel
The Tom & Jerry Show
Boomerang
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“The Bad Guys?”
Brainwashed By Toons
funnyordie.com
“Everything Changed”
The Feels
YouTube.com
“North Star”
General Hospital
ABC
“A Holiday Carol – The Holidays Are Here”
93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC
“Hooray Hooray, We’re On Our Way”
93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG IN A CHILDREN’S, YOUNG ADULT OR ANIMATED PROGRAM
“Gonna Go Good”
Big Hero 6: The Series
Disney Channel
“Never Leave”
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
“As You Move Forward”
The Lion Guard
Disney Junior
“Waiting in the Wings”
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel
“The Vamp Opera”
Vampirina
Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
NBC
Eastsiders
Netflix
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES OR SPECIAL
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Netflix
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Green Eggs and Ham
Netflix
Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Boom Bust
RT America
DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video
El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Amazon Prime Video
Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder
The Casagrandes
Nickelodeon
Green Eggs and Ham
Netflix
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel
The Rocketeer
Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+
A Holiday Reunion
NBC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED
Sesame Street
HBO
The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM
CBS This Morning
CBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED
The Price Is Right
CBS
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+
A Holiday Reunion
NBC
Just Add Magic
Amazon Prime Video
The Square Root
squarerootseries.com
Tumble Leaf
Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS
Helpsters Apple TV+
MTV News Presents: White Supremacy MTV
Destroyed My Life
Odd Squad PBS
Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 Apple TV+
Rock the Park SYNDICATED
This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Articulate with Jim Cotter
PBS
Consumer 101
NBC
Milk Street
PBS
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Channel
Duck Tales
Disney Channel
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart
Cartoon Network
Pinky Malinky
Netflix
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT TO TAPE SOUND MIXING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT TO TAPE SOUND MIXING
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
Family Feud
SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED
The Price Is Right
CBS
The Talk
CBS
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING
Articulate with Jim Cotter
PBS
Beyond Your Backyard
PBS
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation
CBS
A Holiday Reunion
NBC
Mission Unstoppable
CBS
Sesame Street
HBO
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Batman: Hush
Amazon Prime Video
DC Showcase: Death
WarnerBrothers.com
Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
Amazon Prime Video
Reign of the Supermen
Amazon Prime Video
SpongeBob SquarePants
Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Dragons Rescue Riders
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Let’s Go Luna!
PBS Kids
The Rocketeer
Disney Junior
Tumble Leaf
Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video
El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+
Odd Squad
PBS
Trinkets
Netflix
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Batman: Hush
Amazon Prime Video
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix
Duck Tales
Disney Channel
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
Netflix
Reign of the Supermen
Amazon Prime Video
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
Netflix
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix
Dragons Rescue Riders
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior
The Rocketeer
Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
After Forever
Amazon Prime Video
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
A Holiday Reunion
NBC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED
Sesame Street
HBO
The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
Eastsiders
Netflix
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+
Helpsters
Apple TV+
No Good Nick
Netflix
The Real
SYNDICATED
The Talk
CBS
Tamron Hall
SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
Home & Family
Hallmark Channel
Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED
The Real
SYNDICATED
The Talk
CBS
The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Days of Our Lives
NBC
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
Eastsiders
Netflix
The Real
SYNDICATED
The Talk
CBS
Tamron Hall
SYNDICATED
The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUME, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video
Ghostwriter
Apple TV+
Helpsters
Apple TV+
Odd Squad
PBS
Sesame Street
HBO
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
