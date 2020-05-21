Daytime Emmy Nominations: ‘General Hospital’, ‘Sesame Street’, ‘The View’ Top List; CBS, Amazon Prime Lead Networks

ABC’s venerable soap General Hospital leads all shows and CBS and Amazon Prime Video top all networks in nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were unveiled Thursday. Winners will be revealed June 26 during a live virtual ceremony on CBS, returning the awards show to broadcast primetime for the first time since 2011.

General Hospital scored a total of 23 noms, edging rivals NBC’s Days of Our Lives (22 noms) and CBS’ Young and the Restless (21) and The Bold and the Beautiful (13). The digital soaps followed, led by Netflix’s Eastsiders and Amazon Prime’s Studio City both with eight noms apiece.

All four broadcast soaps are up for the top drama series honor, while Eastsiders and Studio City are joined by Amazon Prime’s After Forever, The Bay The Series and Dark/Web in the top digital drama race.

Related Story Daytime Emmys To Air Live Virtual Ceremony On CBS In June

CBS led all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon with 55. Among newcomers, Apple TV+ scored 17 noms for its programming including for its Ghostwriters, Helpsters, and Snoopy in Space; while Facebook Watch took four noms overall including two for Red Table Talk in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Host categories.

Among the talk shows, ABC’s The View topped nominees with eight, followed by The Kelly Clarkson Show (7), The Talk (6) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (5).

HBO’s Sesame Street and Apple TV+’s Ghostwriter scored the most kids noms, with Sesame Street gaining an additional seven for Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. The latter’s noms included for Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s hosting.

Among the notable noms for the awards, which honor the outstanding achievements in daytime television programming and is put on by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences: Jeopardy! led all game shows with six noms including for host Alex Trebek, who is battling cancer.

Here’s the top nominees by network and show, followed by the full list of noms:

NOMINATION BY NETWORK

(2 or more)

CBS – 57

Amazon Prime Video – 55

SYNDICATED – 52

NBC – 43

Netflix – 40

ABC – 38

PBS – 28

Disney Junior – 25

Disney Channel – 23

Apple TV+ – 17

HBO – 14

YouTube.com – 12

Food Network – 11

Nickelodeon – 11

Hulu – 7

Univision – 6

YouTube Originals – 5

Cartoon Network – 4

Facebook Watch – 4

UMC / Amazon Prime Video – 4

CNN en Español – 3

funnyordie.com – 3

Universal Kids – 3

OWN – 2

Popstar TV – 2

Recipe TV 2

rehearsalseries.com – 2

Travel Channel – 2

vimeo.com – 2

NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM

(2 or more)

General Hospital – 23

Days of Our Lives – 22

The Young and the Restless – 21

The Bold and the Beautiful – 13

Eastsiders – 8

Ghostwriter – 8

Sesame Street – 8

Studio City – 8

The View – 8

The Bay The Series – 7

DARK/WEB – 7

Elena of Avalor – 7

The Kelly Clarkson Show – 7

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – 7

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration – 7

After Forever – 6

Jeopardy! – 6

Light as a Feather – 6

The Talk – 6

The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 5

El Gordo y la Flaca – 5

Helpsters – 5

A Holiday Reunion – 5

The Rocketeer – 5

Ask the StoryBots – 4

Carmen Sandiego – 4

Dino Dana – 4

Duck Tales – 4

Family Feud – 4

Issa Rae Presents King Ester – 4

Live with Kelly and Ryan – 4

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 4

Odd Squad – 4

The Price Is Right – 4

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special – 4

Trinkets – 4

Tumble Leaf – 4

Big City Greens – 3

Bronx SIU – 3

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos – 3

The Feels – 3

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke – 3

Green Eggs and Ham – 3

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 3

Milk Street – 3

Muppet Babies – 3

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 – 3

Puppy Dog Pals – 3

The Real – 3

Rock the Park – 3

Tamron Hall – 3

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna – 3

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – 2

Archibald’s Next Big Thing – 2

Articulate with Jim Cotter – 2

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro – 2

Batman: Hush – 2

Big Hero 6: The Series – 2

Blue’s Clues & You! – 2

Brainwashed By Toons – 2

CBS Sunday Morning – 2

CBS This Morning – 2

Disney Mickey Mouse – 2

The Dragon Prince – 2

Dragons Rescue Riders – 2

George to the Rescue – 2

Giada Entertains – 2

Good Morning America – 2

Hate Among Us – 2

Just Add Magic – 2

Let’s Make a Deal – 2

LOL: Last One Laughing – 2

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – 2

Mission Unstoppable – 2

Norman Picklestripes – 2

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin – 2

Red Table Talk – 2

The Rehearsal – 2

Reign of the Supermen -2

Returning the Favor – 2

SpongeBob SquarePants – 2

30 Minute Meals – 2

Valerie’s Home Cooking – 2

Vampirina – 2

The Zimmern List – 2



The full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After Forever

Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

DARK/WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Eastsiders

Netflix

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S SERIES

Blue’s Clues & You!

Nickelodeon

Dino Dana

Amazon Prime Video

Helpsters

Apple TV+

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate

Nickelodeon

Sesame Street

HBO

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

Bunk’d

Disney Channel

Holly Hobbie

Hulu

Just Add Magic

Amazon Prime Video

Odd Squad

PBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM

Alexa & Katie

Netflix

The Inspectors

CBS

Light as a Feather

Hulu

Shook

Disney Channel

Trinkets

Netflix

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORMAT CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Muppet Babies: Play Date

Disney Junior

Mushroom and the Forest of the World

Cartoon Network

Sesame Street in Communities: A Place for You

YouTube.com

Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia

YouTube.com

Snoopy in Space

Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

Bubble Guppies

Nickelodeon

Doc McStuffins

Disney Junior

Floogals

Universal Kids

Norman Picklestripes

Universal Kids

Vampirina

Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

Arthur

PBS

Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network

The Dragon Prince

Netflix

The Loud House

Nickelodeon

Niko and the Sword of Light

Amazon Prime Video

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

Netflix

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big City Greens: Green Christmas

Disney Channel

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within

Disney Junior

The Last Kids on Earth

Netflix

Milo Murphy’s Law

Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL OR INFORMATIONAL SERIES

Could You Survive the Movies?

YouTube Originals

Deadly Engineering

Amazon Prime Video

Glad You Asked

YouTube Originals

Mission Unstoppable

CBS

SciGirls

PBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Food Network

Giada Entertains

Food Network

Milk Street

PBS

30 Minute Meals

Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Food Network

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

Nickelodeon

Double Dare

Nickelodeon

Family Feud

SYNDICATED

Jeopardy!

SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right

CBS

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

SYNDICATED

Judge Judy

SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis

SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

SYNDICATED

The People’s Court

SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

Ask This Old House

PBS

George to the Rescue

NBC

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali

OWN

Open House

NBC

This Old House

PBS

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild

SYNDICATED

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

SYNDICATED

Rock the Park

SYNDICATED

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

PBS

The Zimmern List

Travel Channel

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS

CBS This Morning

CBS

Good Morning America

ABC

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist

NBC

Today Show

NBC

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW IN SPANISH

Café CNN

CNN en Español

Despierta America

Univision

Un Nuevo Dia

Telemundo

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of TODAY

NBC

Rachael Ray

SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk

Facebook Watch

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

NBC

The View

ABC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan

SYNDICATED

The Talk

CBS

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Destinos

CNN en Español

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos

Amazon Prime Video

El Gordo y la Flaca

Univision

LOL: Last One Laughing

Amazon Prime Video

Nuestro Mundo

CNN en Español

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW

Access Hollywood

SYNDICATED

E! News

E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight

SYNDICATED

Extra

SYNDICATED

Inside Edition

SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SERIES

The Day I Picked My Parents

A&E

Retro Tech

YouTube Originals

Returning the Favor

Facebook Watch

SuperSoul Sunday

OWN

Welcome Home

The CW

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SPECIAL

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

NBC

Hate Among Us

Popstar TV

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special

PBS

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute

CBS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS – SHORT FORMAT DAYTIME PROGRAM

Ally

Healthline

The Brave

Great Big Story

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10

Apple TV+

Ready Jet Cook

Food Network

Rewind Nature

NationalGeographic.com

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Blue’s Clues & You!

Nickelodeon

Jeopardy!

SYNDICATED

Light as a Feather

Hulu

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 360 Live

NBC

Scribbles and Ink

PBS

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT -TOPICAL

Days of Our Lives

“Flash Forward”

NBC

Dr. Phil

“Rodney Reed”

SYNDICATED

Jeopardy!

“Jeopardy! All Star Games”

SYNDICATED

Nick Jr Paw Patrol Ready, Race, Rescue

Trailer

Nickelodeon

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas

“Launch”

Netflix

The Star Wars Show

“Stars Wars Animals: The Trench Run”

YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT – BRAND IMAGE CAMPAIGN – NETWORK OR PROGRAM

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

“Series Launch”

Netflix

Disney Team of Heroes

ABC

Family Feud

“On Pause”

SYNDICATED

Sesame Street

“50th Memories: #ThisIsMyStreet Campaign”

YouTube.com

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

“She-Ra International Women’s Day 2019”

Digital Release

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

General Hospital

ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Heather Tom as Katie Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Maura West as Ava Jerome

General Hospital

ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker

Days of Our Lives

NBC

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Rowin Amone as Ester

Issa Rae Presents King Ester

YouTube.com

Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Cady Huffman as Lisa

After Forever

Amazon Prime Video

Shanti Lowry as Yolanda Rodriguez

Bronx SIU

UMC / Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

General Hospital

ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain

General Hospital

ABC

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera

Days of Our Lives

NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Alex Hurt as Adam

The Rehearsal

rehearsalseries.com

Brad James as Cameran Jr.

A House Divided

UMC / Amazon Prime Video

Sean Kanan as Sam Stevens

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Brian White as Jimmy Blue

Bronx SIU

UMC / Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero

General Hospital

ABC

Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes

General Hospital

ABC

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams

Days of Our Lives

NBC

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Tina Benko as Helen

The Rehearsal

rehearsalseries.com

Veanne Cox as Lenora

Indoor Boys

vimeo.com

Patrika Darbo as Violet

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Carolyn Hennesy as Gloria

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Janet Hubert as Mignon

Issa Rae Presents King Ester

YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Days of Our Lives

NBC

Chandler Massey as Will Horton

Days of Our Lives

NBC

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

General Hospital

ABC

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis

Days of Our Lives

NBC

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Willam Belli as Douglas / Gomorrah Ray

Eastsiders

Netflix

Leith M. Burke as Derrick

Eastsiders

Netflix

Tristan Rogers as Doc

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Lenny Wolpe as Carl

After Forever

Amazon Prime Video

Gregory Zarian as Nate

Venice the Series

vimeo.com

OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady

Days of Our Lives

NBC

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait

General Hospital

ABC

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks

General Hospital

ABC

Thia Megia as Haley Chen

Days of Our Lives

NBC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elissa Kapneck as Sasha

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Michael Knight as Martin Grey

General Hospital

ABC

Eva LaRue as Celeste Rosales

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Simon Black

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway

Days of Our Lives

NBC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Rene Heger as Zack Sullivan

DARK/WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Mary Beth Peil as Helen

After Forever

Amazon Prime Video

Scott Turner Schofield as Max

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Lin Shaye as Diane

Eastsiders

Netflix

Graham Sibley as Zack

DARK/WEB

Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady

Light as a Feather

Hulu

Damian Toofeek Raven as Chadwick Williams

The Chadwick Journals, Season 3: Oren

Amazon Prime Video

Jordan Rodrigues as Trey Emory

Light as a Feather

Hulu

Brianne Tju as Alex Portnoy

Light as a Feather

Hulu

OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN DAYTIME PROGRAM

Maria Bamford as Dr. Pat the Mad Scientist

Ask the StoryBots

Netflix

Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson

Dino Dana

Amazon Prime Video

Kathleen Gati as Connie Hunter

A Mermaid for Christmas

Amazon Prime Video

Alice Kremelberg as Kat

The Feels

YouTube.com

Sara Ramirez as S

The Feels

YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Paget Brewster as Della Duck

Duck Tales

Disney Channel

Marieve Herington as Tilly Green

Big City Greens

Disney Channel

Chris Houghton as Cricket Green

Big City Greens

Disney Channel

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants

Nickelodeon

Parker Simmons as Mao Mao

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Cartoon Network

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Bunsen, Robin, Mr. Statler

Muppet Babies

Disney Junior

Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef

Muppet Babies

Disney Junior

Maurice LaMarche as Sylvester Slapdash

The Rocketeer

Disney Junior

Kevin Michael Richardson as King Topher

Puppy Dog Pals

Disney Junior

Christian Simon as Freddy

T.O.T.S

Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Food Network

Frankie Celenza

Struggle Meals

Tastemade

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada Entertains

Food Network

Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Food Network

Rachael Ray

30 Minute Meals

Food Network

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Karina Banda

El Gordo y la Flaca

Univision

Tanya Charry

El Gordo y la Flaca

Univision

Eugenio Derbez

LOL: Last One Laughing

Amazon Prime Video

Oscar Petit

El Gordo y la Flaca

Univision

Gelena Solano

El Gordo y la Flaca

Univision

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady

Let’s Make a Deal

CBS

Steve Harvey

Family Feud

SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro

Catch 21

Game Show Network

Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune

SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek

Jeopardy!

SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Jeff Corwin

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

SYNDICATED

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

Mo Rocca & Alie Ward

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation

CBS

Mike Rowe

Returning the Favor

Facebook Watch

Andrew Zimmern

The Zimmern List

Travel Channel

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro

The View

ABC

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall

SYNDICATED

Larry King

Larry King Now

Ora TV

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

NBC

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Red Table Talk

Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

ABC

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show

SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

Live with Kelly and Ryan

SYNDICATED

Maury Povich

Maury

SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond

The Talk

CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After Forever

Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Eastsiders

Netflix

Issa Rae Presents King Ester

YouTube.com

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots

Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

PBS

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Nature Cat

PBS

The Rocketeer

Disney Junior

Tumble Leaf

Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big City Greens

Disney Channel

Big Hero 6: The Series

Disney Channel

Duck Tales

Disney Channel

Green Eggs and Ham

Netflix

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM

Free Rein

Netflix

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+

Helpsters

Apple TV+

Sesame Street

HBO

Trinkets

Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A SPECIAL CLASS SERIES

Brainwashed By Toons

funnyordie.com

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation

CBS

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10

Apple TV+

Rock the Park

SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A SPECIAL CLASS SPECIAL

Mind Field: What Is the Scariest Thing?

YouTube Originals

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special

PBS

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

IFC

The 2019 Rose Parade with Cord & Tish

funnyordie.com

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Bronx SIU

UMC / Amazon Prime Video

DARK/WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Issa Rae Presents King Ester

YouTube.com

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Muppet Babies

Disney Junior

Norman Picklestripes

Universal Kids

True and the Rainbow Kingdom

Netflix

Tumble Leaf

Amazon Prime Video

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

PBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Amazon Prime Video

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney Channel

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

Amazon Prime Video

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+

Light as a Feather

Hulu

Pup Academy

Disney Channel

Sesame Street

HBO

Trinkets

Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME PROGRAM

1st Look

NBC

George to the Rescue

NBC

Giada in Italy: Capri

Food Network

Katie Parla’s Rome!

Recipe TV

Travels with Darley

PBS

Vera’s Latin America: Panama

Recipe TV

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME PROGRAM

America’s Test Kitchen

PBS

Cook’s Country

PBS

Milk Street

PBS

Nick Stellino Storyteller in the Kitchen 2

PBS

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen

Food Network

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

ABC

Good Morning America

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan

SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

NBC

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A GAME SHOW

Jeopardy!

SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal

CBS

The Price Is Right

CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING SPECIAL CLASS

Hate Among Us

Popstar TV

Hearts of Heroes

SYNDICATED

A Holiday Reunion

NBC

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

NBC

Stonewall OutLoud

YouTube Originals

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special

PBS

Working in the Theatre

AmericanTheatreWing.org

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

DARK/WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Days of Our Lives

NBC

Pillow Talk

YouTube.com

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

The Dragon Prince

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu

Netflix

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Disney Channel

The Tom & Jerry Show

Boomerang

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“The Bad Guys?”

Brainwashed By Toons

funnyordie.com

“Everything Changed”

The Feels

YouTube.com

“North Star”

General Hospital

ABC

“A Holiday Carol – The Holidays Are Here”

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

“Hooray Hooray, We’re On Our Way”

93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG IN A CHILDREN’S, YOUNG ADULT OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Gonna Go Good”

Big Hero 6: The Series

Disney Channel

“Never Leave”

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

“As You Move Forward”

The Lion Guard

Disney Junior

“Waiting in the Wings”

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Disney Channel

“The Vamp Opera”

Vampirina

Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of Our Lives

NBC

Eastsiders

Netflix

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES OR SPECIAL

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Netflix

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Green Eggs and Ham

Netflix

Puppy Dog Pals

Disney Junior

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Boom Bust

RT America

DARK/WEB

Amazon Prime Video

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos

Amazon Prime Video

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Amazon Prime Video

Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder

The Casagrandes

Nickelodeon

Green Eggs and Ham

Netflix

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Disney Channel

The Rocketeer

Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

DARK/WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+

A Holiday Reunion

NBC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

SYNDICATED

Sesame Street

HBO

The View

ABC

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

CBS This Morning

CBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right

CBS

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

The View

ABC

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+

A Holiday Reunion

NBC

Just Add Magic

Amazon Prime Video

The Square Root

squarerootseries.com

Tumble Leaf

Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS

Helpsters Apple TV+

MTV News Presents: White Supremacy MTV

Destroyed My Life

Odd Squad PBS

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 Apple TV+

Rock the Park SYNDICATED

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Articulate with Jim Cotter

PBS

Consumer 101

NBC

Milk Street

PBS

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

The View

ABC

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney Channel

Duck Tales

Disney Channel

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Cartoon Network

Pinky Malinky

Netflix

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT TO TAPE SOUND MIXING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT TO TAPE SOUND MIXING

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

Family Feud

SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show

SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right

CBS

The Talk

CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING

Articulate with Jim Cotter

PBS

Beyond Your Backyard

PBS

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation

CBS

A Holiday Reunion

NBC

Mission Unstoppable

CBS

Sesame Street

HBO

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman: Hush

Amazon Prime Video

DC Showcase: Death

WarnerBrothers.com

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters

Amazon Prime Video

Reign of the Supermen

Amazon Prime Video

SpongeBob SquarePants

Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Dragons Rescue Riders

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Let’s Go Luna!

PBS Kids

The Rocketeer

Disney Junior

Tumble Leaf

Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Dino Dana

Amazon Prime Video

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos

Amazon Prime Video

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+

Odd Squad

PBS

Trinkets

Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman: Hush

Amazon Prime Video

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Duck Tales

Disney Channel

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

Netflix

Reign of the Supermen

Amazon Prime Video

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots

Netflix

Dragons Rescue Riders

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Puppy Dog Pals

Disney Junior

The Rocketeer

Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After Forever

Amazon Prime Video

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

A Holiday Reunion

NBC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

SYNDICATED

Sesame Street

HBO

The View

ABC

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Eastsiders

Netflix

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+

Helpsters

Apple TV+

No Good Nick

Netflix

The Real

SYNDICATED

The Talk

CBS

Tamron Hall

SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

Home & Family

Hallmark Channel

Jeopardy!

SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan

SYNDICATED

The Real

SYNDICATED

The Talk

CBS

The View

ABC

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of Our Lives

NBC

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

Eastsiders

Netflix

The Real

SYNDICATED

The Talk

CBS

Tamron Hall

SYNDICATED

The View

ABC

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUME, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Dino Dana

Amazon Prime Video

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+

Helpsters

Apple TV+

Odd Squad

PBS

Sesame Street

HBO

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

TBA