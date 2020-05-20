Daytime Emmys To Air Live Virtual Ceremony On CBS In June; Nominations Coming Thursday

The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS as a two-hour live show on Friday, June 26, returning the awards show to broadcast primetime for the first time since 2011. The ceremony, to run from 8-10 PM ET/PT, will air as a virtual event after organizers the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences were forced to cancel its planned, newly expanded three-night 2020 edition in Pasadena because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Nominations will be announced Thursday during CBS’ The Talk and on ETOnline.com.

This year will mark the 14th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network. The ceremony has been streaming on online platforms since 2015, when it aired on Pop TV.

“The Daytime Emmys are coming home,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said. “For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.”

This year, NATAS received 2,700 submissions to compete it its 100 categories honoring individuals and programs broadcast between 2 AM-6 PM, as well as certain digital and syndicated programming. The organization’s entry deadline for the 2020 awards was January 15, ahead of the first spikes of coronavirus that eventually became a global pandemic, forcing a global shutdown.

The June 26 telecast on CBS will showcase the leading Daytime Emmy categories, with winners and special guests appearing from home. Additional categories will be announced at the same time on Twitter, while others will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.

The show will be produced by NATAS and Associated Television International, which produced the 2009 Daytime Emmys on the CW as well as the most recent CBS broadcasts of the event in 2010 and 2011.

“In these challenging times, daytime has been a primary influence in staying connected with its audience, entertaining them, and keeping them informed,” said executive producer and director David McKenzie of ATI. “We are honored to be a part of it. We are also excited for the challenge of introducing a new format that will celebrate the contributions of daytime television.”

CBS, meanwhile, which announced its fall primetime lineup Tuesday, like other outlets has been searching for fresh content amid the production shutdown.

“As a leader in Daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Jack Sussman, EVP Specials, Music and Live Events at CBS. “Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”

NATAS has been busy during the shutdown, working to convert its other Emmy shows including the Sports, News & Documentary, and Technology & Engineering events into virtual ceremonies. It held its regional NY Emmy Awards on April 25 in a streaming capacity, which acted in part as a trial run for the other shows in the cycle.