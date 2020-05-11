‘Dave’ Renewed For Season 2 As It Becomes FX Networks’ Highest Ranked Comedy Series Ever

Fueled by strong digital viewing, FXX’s new comedy Dave has been a breakout. And now the series co-created by and starring Dave Burd has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere in 2021.

The recently concluded first season of Dave has officially become FX Networks’ most-watched comedy series ever with an average episodic audience of 5.32 million (and growing) total viewers to-date across linear, VOD and streaming. It eclipsed the previous FX record holder Atlanta, which averaged 5.2 million total viewers on all platforms in its first season.

Dave has taken the ratings crown after posting impressive week-to-week viewership growths of more than 1 million multiple times. Of course, there are asterisks to the Dave-Atlanta comparison. Both totals include linear, VOD and streaming, but Dave is benefiting from streaming on a much bigger platform, Hulu via FX on Hulu; Atlanta was available on the now-defunct FX Now. On the flip side, Atlanta‘s primary network is flagship FX, while Dave is a FXX original. The comedy-centered offshoot network has a little smaller reach and lower profile, though Dave’s tally includes repeats on FX.

With its big digital viewership, Dave has become the first big success story for the recently launched FX on Hulu, which was a major highlight during a Disney Television town hall on Friday. The complete 10-episode first season is now available for streaming on FX on Hulu.

“Co-Creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team have delivered one of television’s best comedies series while becoming FX’s most-watched comedy ever,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “That is an extraordinary achievement for Dave, the cast and crew as they teamed to make a memorable and brilliant season of television.”

Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (stage nameLil Dicky), FXX’s Dave is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. The series stars Burd (“Dave”), Taylor Misiak (“Ally”), Andrew Santino (“Mike”), GaTa (“GaTa”), Travis Bennett (“Elz”) and Christine Ko (“Emma”). The first season has also featured notable guest stars including Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Trippie Redd and Kourtney Kardashian.

Dave is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, Scott Manson for SB Projects and Mike Hertz. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten,” said Burd. “This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”

Added Schaffer, “I am just so glad FX was crazy enough to give Dave Burd a TV show, and smart enough to make it better every step of the way. I’m really looking forward to another season – there are still parts of Dave’s anatomy we haven’t subjected America to.”