Danny Boyle Sets ‘Methuselah’ With Michael B. Jordan At Warner Bros.

Yesterday helmer Danny Boyle is set to direct Michael B. Jordan in Methuselah at Warner Bros.

Simon Beaufoy, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire also and was nominated for the Boyle-directed 127 Hours, is looking to rewrite the script based on the biblical story of a man who lived to be close to 970 years old. Tony Gilroy wrote the previous draft off James Watkins’ treatment.

Jordan is producing through his Outlier Society label, which has a deal at Warners. Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford are also aboard.

Variety first reported the news.