Daniel Radcliffe Returns To The World Of Harry Potter By Narrating Chapter From ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’

Daniel Radcliffe is picking up his wand again and returning to the world that catapulted him to stardom by reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as part of a Wizarding World lockdown initiative.

Radcliffe has been joined by a cast of narrators, including Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne, who will each read a chapter from the first installment in J. K. Rowling’s mega-franchise. In doing so, they hope to help people “continue to stay at home and keep safe.”

The readings will be released on a weekly basis by Rowling’s Wizarding World. They will be published as videos on the Wizarding World website, while the audio will be available to stream exclusively on Spotify. Radcliffe’s first chapter was released today to launch the series.

Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni are also among the narrators, and surprises and special appearances were promised from across Rowling’s wizarding universe. The narrations will be accompanied by fan illustrations from the world of Hogwarts.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published in the UK in June 1997 and released in the U.S. a year later as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.