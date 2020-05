Deadline has confirmed that Fifty Shades of Grey franchise actress Dakota Johnson will join Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde in the latter’s New Line movie Don’t Worry, Darling.

Wilde is also producing off Katie Silberman’s screenplay based on the spec by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The psychological thriller set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.