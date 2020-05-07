Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Gets Netflix Release Date

Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee’s follow-up movie to his Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman, will be released June 12 on the streaming service. Lee made it official on his social channels Thursday.

Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors and Paul Walter Hauser lead the cast of the drama, which follows the story of four African American vets who return to Vietnam searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader (Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure. They battle forces of man and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.

The cast also includes Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Norm Lewis, Mélanie Thierry and Jasper Pääkkönen. Lee directed and wrote the script with Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, Matt Billingsly and Kevin Willmott, the latter of whom co-wrote with Lee and Charlie Wachtel the Oscar-winning script for BlacKkKlansman.

Producers of Da 5 Bloods are Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Jon Kilik and Lee.

The film marks Netflix’s fourth collaboration with Lee, who wrote and directed the series version of She’s Gotta Have It and directed Roger Guenveur Smith’s one-man show Rodney King. Lee is also producing the upcoming time-travel film See You Yesterday for the streamer.