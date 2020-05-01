Czech Republic To Re-Open Cinemas May 11; Rules Include Social Distancing & No Concessions

The Czech Republic has brought forward plans to re-open cinemas and other leisure businesses in the country.

The government’s initial schedule for easing its lockdown listed May 25 as the date for various establishments to resume trading, but as reported by Czech News Agency CTK today, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has told journalists that the date will now be two weeks ahead of schedule on May 11.

Alongside cinemas, the policy will also allow restaurants, shops and hotels to re-open.

There are various stipulations in place relating to individual industries. For cinemas, there must be enforced social distancing meaning an empty seat in between each customer, no food or beverages are allowed to be offered, and theaters must be disinfected prior to opening.

The Czech Republic imposed a strict lockdown early into its outbreak of COVID-19, before it had recorded any deaths, and this is being credited with its fairly minimal spread of the virus (7,689 cases and 1 death at the time of publication). The country, alongside Denmark, is leading the way in Europe with a five-stage plan for exit from lockdown, with other nations watching closely to see if the actions provoke a second surge of the virus.