Cush Jumbo Exiting ‘The Good Fight’ Ahead Of Season 5

The Good Fight will be saying goodbye to attorney Luca Quinn. Cush Jumbo, who originated the role in the mothership series The Good Wife before moving to the CBS All Access spinoff in season 1, is exiting the series ahead of the upcoming fifth season, Deadline has confirmed.

The season 4 storyline for Jumbo’s Quinn was cut short by three episodes due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

“I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight,” said Jumbo in a statement provided to Deadline. ‘I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that.”

Creators Robert and Michelle King also released a statement: “We’ve loved every moment of working with Cush for the last five years and everyone in The Good Fight universe will miss her terribly. Given the pandemic-forced premature ending of Season 4, it’s our hope that Cush will be able to return when we resume filming Season 5 in order to give Lucca a proper send-off.”

Jumbo’s exit follows that of co-star Delroy Lindo, who also departed ahead of season 5 to headline Harlem’s Kitchen, ABC’s Harlem family restaurant drama pilot from writer Zahir McGhee. The show also saw the earlier departures of series regulars Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel and Justin Bartha.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine was first to report the news.