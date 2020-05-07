Crackle Plus Acquires Prophetic Oz Rom-Com ‘Cooped Up’ About Coronavirus, Quarantine & PPE

EXCLUSIVE: Crackle Plus has picked up timely Oz rom-com Cooped Up, about life and love under coronavirus, quarantine and PPE. The funny thing is, the movie was made in 2016.

The prophetic film follows a bitter semi-professional wrestler who, after coming into contact with a deadly coronavirus, is quarantined to his family home for 21 days, with his only connection to the outside world being the female medic who checks on his symptoms daily.

Charles Cottier (Home and Away), Kathryn Beck (Neighbours), Adam Demos (unREAL) and Stephen Peacocke (Home And Away) star in the feature which is written and directed by Oz filmmaker Kane Guglielmi. John Ratchford also scripted.

In a further twist of fate, Guglielmi, who sold his own home in Sydney to fund the film, is himself currently under quarantine in Italy, which has been one of the worst impacted countries by the current coronavirus pandemic.

Guglielmi said, “When I made Cooped Up, I never dreamt its concept would become a reality for millions worldwide. During this time, my hope is that it becomes a feel-good distraction for everyone in need of a little light-heartedness. I’m grateful to Crackle for partnering with me to premiere this personal film to their U.S. audience.”

President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton added, “In a time when so many are in lockdown as a result of the global pandemic, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and the Crackle team keep looking for exclusive programming that entertains and lifts people up. We are excited to bring this timely comedy to our US audience.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul-owned AVOD platform Crackle will debut the film May 14 after striking a deal last week. Seth Needle, SVP of Worldwide Acquisitions at Screen Media Ventures – which recently picked the film up in the U.S. – negotiated the deal on behalf of Crackle Plus with Guglielmi via his China Shop Productions.