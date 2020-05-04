Spyglass Media Group Acquires ‘Covenant’; Sci-Fi Short Story To Be Scripted By ‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ Team Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken

EXCLUSIVE: Spyglass Media Group has acquired Covenant, an Elizabeth Bear science fiction short story that will be written by the 10 Cloverfield Lane writing team of Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken. They are keeping the logline under wraps.

Roger Birnbaum and Michael Besman will produce for Arts District Entertainment. Spyglass VP Production Chris Stone will oversee the project.

Campbell and Stuecken’s contained thriller Horizon Line, starring Allison Williams, is currently in post production with STX. The writers are repped by Verve, Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Jeff Frankel.

Covenant was first published in the anthology series Hieroglyphs: Stories and Visions for a Better Future.

Spyglass Media Group launched as a partnership between Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, with strategic investment backing from Warner Bros Pictures, Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group.