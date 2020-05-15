New York Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through June 13

The state of New York’s stay at home order was extended through June 13, save for some regions that will be able to reopen on Friday.

The statewide shutdown was to expire, and the extension means that vast swaths of the economy will remain closed. That includes theaters and other entertainment venues. The Broadway League announced earlier this week that they expected theaters to remain closed at least through September 6.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Thursday that continues the state’s PAUSE policy, in which non essential businesses have been closed.

“Both travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented in New York State and are expected to continue,” Cuomo’s order said.

Certain regions of the state, however, can begin the process of reopening. But residents are still advised to observe social distancing and to wear masks.

“The Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, the North Country, and Central NY are ready to begin Phase 1 of reopening tomorrow,” Cuomo wrote on Thursday. “The others can be UN-PAUSED the moment they hit their benchmarks. New Yorkers be proud. Your actions bent the curve.”

The state has been the primary hotspot for coronavirus, with 22,170 deaths and 343,051 cases.