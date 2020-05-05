Mayor Bill De Blasio Eyes Early September For New York City Back To “As Much Normal As We Can Be”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio anticipates that the city will be on track to reopen “as much normal as we can be” by the start of September, with restrictions eased on certain businesses before then.

“I believe right now we are on a good track for the thing I am focused on the most, which is getting us up and running and as much normal as we can be by the beginning of September when school begins,” de Blasio said Monday on Spectrum News NY1. “I want to see school come back strong. I want to see us do the work over the next few months to get to that point. It is also a natural time when people coming back from the summer … get into higher gear.”

He added, “In the meantime, I think we will be able to start reducing restrictions and opening up certain types of businesses in certain ways.”

He didn’t specify which businesses would reopen. Broadway productions are issuing ticket refunds for performance dates through June 7, but most in the industry expect theaters to remain dark through the summer at least.

The state of New York’s stay-at-home orders currently run through May 15. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday unveiled a blueprint for reopening, including declines in new coronavirus cases and deaths, as well as increases in testing and contract tracing, and making sure that hospitals have capacity.