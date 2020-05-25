L.A. County Coronavirus Update: 1,000+ New Cases But Only A Dozen Deaths As Some Restrictions Lifted

Officers patrol on horsback at in Venice Beach on Sunday. Memorial Weekend, Venice Beach, Los Angeles, USA - 24 May 2020

Los Angeles County reported 1,047 cases of coronavirus Monday and a dozen deaths, an uptick in diagnoses for the region but the second day of a downward trend for fatalities.

L.A. County now has 46,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,116 deaths — 93% of which were people who had underlying conditions.

The news comes as more local and state restrictions were relaxed ahead of Memorial Day weekend and many Angelenos hit area beaches, parks and hiking trails or went shopping. The California Department of Public Health announced the statewide reopening of in-store retail shopping, subject to approval from individual counties.

A woman lays flowers on a grave at the National Cemetery in Los Angeles on Monday. Etienne Laurent/EPA-Shutterstock

But authorities still are warning people to be cautious rather than callous.

“We take to heart the lessons of courage and caring that mark this day of remembrance,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health, said during her daily briefing Monday. “As we prepare to re-open many places and spaces that are still closed, it will require an extraordinary effort by all of us to prevent outbreaks among workers and residents. Please take care of each other by wearing a face covering, keeping your distance when around others not in your household, avoiding crowds, washing your hands often, and isolating when you are positive for COVID- 19 or a close contact of someone who is positive.

“Let us move forward with the awareness that our actions save lives,” Ferrer said.

City News Service contributed to this report.