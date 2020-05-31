Coronavirus In L.A. County: 25 New Deaths And 1,379 New Cases Confirmed

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new deaths as well as 1,379 new cases of the coronavirus.

Of those who have died, 15 were over the age of 65 years old while eight were between the ages of 41-65 years old and one was between 18-40 years old. 22 had underlying health conditions.

On Saturday, Public Health announced 48 new deaths and 2,112 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the tally to 54,996 positive cases of COVID-19 in L.A. county and a total of 2,362 deaths. 93% of those who died had underlying health conditions. Public Health has said that testing capacity has increased with testing results available for over 598,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“Through these difficult times, we mourn with all of you who have lost someone you love to COVID-19. We are deeply sorry for your loss, and wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you are returning to work or are visiting re-opened spaces and businesses, please remember that the actions we all take today will affect the numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths several weeks from now. This virus has not changed and is still easily transmitted among people in contact with each other. Please continue to take care of each other and use the tools we know work to slow the spread of the virus: wear a face covering and keep 6 feet of distance anytime you are around others not in your household.”

On Friday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted that Los Angeles county restaurants, salons and barbershops will be able to reopen, so long as they conform to anti-COVID requirements. The reopenings can reportedly begin as early as this weekend, with restaurants allowed to offer dine-in service.