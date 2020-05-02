Coronavirus In L.A. County: Confirmed Cases Continue To Climb

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 38 more deaths and 691 additional cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

Twenty-eight of the people who died were over age 65, seven were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, health officials said. Two of the deaths were reported in the city of Pasadena. The new numbers bring the county’s totals to 24,894 cases and 1,209 deaths.

“For those of you who are grieving a loved one lost to COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said in a statement. “As we plan for L.A. County’s recovery phase, we are mapping a path forward that allows us to appropriately acknowledge the very real risks of COVID-19 and together, do everything possible to continue to slow the spread and save lives.”

Ferrer noted that there have been 182 confirmed cases among the county’s homeless population, with the majority of them occurring among people who spent time at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in downtown L.A., where an outbreak was confirmed last month.

She also said there have been 106 pregnant women in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

Los Angeles County continues to represent about half of the cases and deaths across the state. Officials in Sacramento reported Saturday that the state had 52,197 cases and 2,171 deaths.