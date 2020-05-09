Coronavirus In L.A. County: 44 More Deaths And 1,011 New Cases Confirmed

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 44 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,011 new cases in the county on Saturday.

These latest figures bring the coronavirus toll to 31,197 cases and 1,512 fatalities, according to the health department website.

Hikers, bikers and families returned to Griffith Park on Saturday. Shutterstock

The numbers were released as hiking trails and parks reopened today, although the popular Runyon Canyon and county beaches remained closed.

A day earlier, select retail businesses opened their doors for curbside service only, including shops that sell books, toys, music, flowers, sporting goods and clothing.

“If you are out and about this weekend, please take every precaution since any one of us, even if we are not sick, could be infected with COVID-19 and capable of infecting others,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said in a statement. “When outside your home, always stay 6 feet away from everyone and wear a cloth face covering securely over your nose and mouth if there are others near you. These actions are critically important as we begin the journey of recovery.”

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said earlier this week that staff would be dispatched to trails to make sure residents are adhering to social-distancing requirements and staying at least six feet apart. Additionally, all hikers over age 2 are required to wear face coverings.

Los Angeles County beaches remain close, but officials are targeting a potential reopening next week.