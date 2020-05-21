Hollywood Gobsmacked By CA Governor’s Plan To Potentially Reopen Production Soon

EXCLUSIVE: California Gov. Gavin Newsom may see the state as mere days away from new guidelines to open up further from the coronavirus pandemic, but entertainment industry insiders are feeling broadsided by today’s announcement.

“WTF?” said one top cable executive to Newsom unveiling plans on May 25 that could spurn shuttered film and TV production back to work. “Have they talked to the unions, because I don’t think that’s going to jive with them,” he added.

“We’ll look at the guidelines when they come out on Monday,” a spokesperson for the WGA West succinctly told Deadline of the upcoming Memorial Day plan from the Governor to enter the latest phase of reopening the Golden State’s battered economy.

At the forefront of constructing COVID-19 safety standards, SAG-AFRTA had a blunt “no comment” on the announcement by Newsom.

Other unions and the multi-guild and company Industry-Wide Safety Committee did not respond to Deadline’s request for reaction to the Gov. Newsom’s confusing news in a video conference on Wednesday. The former San Francisco mayor was online with the likes of Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay, former Presidential candidate Tom Steyer, acclaimed hair and make-up artist Stacey Morris, and This Is Us’ Jon Huertas in what was an often-circular conversation.

While officially Hollywood studios, streamers, agencies and corner offices were pretty much a wall of no comment on the Governor’s anticipated proposal, almost universally the response off the record was one of astonishment. Additionally, despite weeks of work here in the Southland on putting together industry guidelines, almost all of the well positioned individuals Deadline spoke to asserted that they had no idea this announcement was coming from the Northern California-based Newsom

“We are over a month away at least from reopening sets,” a season producer with shows on a variety of streams and broadcasters stated. “I don’t care what Newsom says, I’m looking at July, at the earliest to make sure everything is safe for my people.”

“There is no way we’re ready yet,” a top agency executive who has been deep in the weeds on developing new safety polices for the industry declared. “There are too many cases here, too many deaths and too many unknowns. They can’t even get corner stores to stick with the rules of reopening so sets and studio lots are a long way from being safe, a lot of change is going to be needed.”

Another industry player simply called Newsom’s guidelines and schedule “crazy.”

Since Hollywood shut its doors and sets in mid-March, hundreds of thousands of industry workers have been waiting for guidance when they can get back to work and start seeing some money in their bank accounts, From the after mentioned Industry-Wide Safety Committee, to LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Entertainment industry COVID-19 task force to individual studios and production companies, efforts have been ongoing to put together safety first protocols and procedures for sets and other workplaces.

Still, deaths and COVID-19i cases in the home of Hollywood and surrounding LA County continue to rise with 1,324 new confirmed case and 57 new fatalities announced today. That brings the total cases and deaths in the region tragically to over 40,850 and 1,970 respectively.

A fact that the Governor got to after announcing his forthcoming new guidelines.

“It remains a challenging part of the state for us still,” Newsom admitted of L.A. on the video conference latest installment of his Economic Recovery & Reinvention Listening Tour today with industry reps. “We are concerned it is a few weeks behind potentially everybody else,” the Governor added on the Zoom call to throw cold water on the fire that surged up with his proclamation that production could start up as early as next week.

In fact, despite his big news, the still deadly situation in LA is “the biggest hurdle,” according to Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary, to Hollywood reopening any time soon.

Working with the likes of Universal chair Donna Langley, County officials are looking at putting together plans for a step-by-step process that could begin by Independence Day. After almost two months under essentially shelter-in-place orders to halt the spread of the coronavirus, state, regional and city officials began loosening the restrictions on retailers and public spaces last week. While the Bay Area has largely rejected the phased reopening schemes, LA the city and the County have followed Gov. Newsom’s lead for the most part – that looks not to be the case here.

LA’s Eric Garcetti is set to give his daily COVID-19 briefing soon tonight …guess what will likely be on the agenda for the deeply Hollywood connected Mayor?