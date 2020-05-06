Fox Business Sets ‘America Vs. China’ Documentary Anchored By Maria Bartiromo

Maria Bartiromo will anchor a one-hour Fox Business documentary America vs. China, at a time when President Donald Trump and others are casting blame on Beijing for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The network says that the documentary — airing at 7 PM on Saturday on Fox Business and 10 PM ET on Sunday on Fox News Channel — will “provide an in-depth look into China’s initial handling of COVID-19 as well as the country’s push to become an economic and military superpower.”

The project will feature interviews with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as well as Peter Navarro, the director of the office of trade and manufacturing policy. Tech investor Peter Thiel, Revolution Chairman Steve Case and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) also will be interviewed.

As questions have been raised about the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus, Trump has put blame on China for its response to the outbreak in Wuhan. But Trump also praised China in January and February, writing on Jan. 24 that the U.S. “greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency.”

Bartiromo launched a new series, Investing In Our Cities, on Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria, with a monthly focus on a city as it tries to revitalize its economy in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The first city featured was Cleveland.