ViacomCBS Unveils Face Masks From ‘SpongeBob’, ‘Star Trek’, MTV & More

Are you ready for face masks, kids? Aye-aye, Captain! ViacomCBS has begun selling protective face coverings featuring characters from shows including SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek: Picard, MTV programs and more.

Proceeds will go to charity, ViacomCBS Consumer Products said today. Sales of masks from Nickelodeon shows including SpongeBob, PAW Patrol and Blue’s Clues & You! will benefit the nonprofit Save the Children, and those from sibling networks’ programs will go to other philanthropic groups.

The face wear is available online and at numerous retail outlets around the world. See a sampling above and below.

“ViacomCBS is proud to support Save the Children and its COVID-19 Global Response by donating 100% of our proceeds from this new face mask initiative,” said Pam Kaufman, President of ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “During this unprecedented time, we hope Nickelodeon’s beloved characters and iconic brands will provide solace and ultimately make these new circumstances more manageable.”

Disney began selling face masks with characters from its catalog, along with Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, in late April. Those proceeds also are earmarked for charity.

Here are a few examples of the masks available from ViacomCBS Consumer Products:

ViacomCBS Consumer Products

