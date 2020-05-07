Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Just Beyond’: Disney+ Orders Series Based On BOOM! Studios Comic From Seth Grahame-Smith & 20th TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

How Leading Int'l Producers Are Plotting Their Way Out Of The Pandemic

Read the full story

Personal Valet To Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Donald Trump. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10631496bh) President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he departs the White House, in Washington. Trump is en route to Camp David, Md Virus Outbreak Trump, Washington, United States - 01 May 2020
Shutterstock

A member of the U.S. Navy and personal valet to Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN first reported on Thursday, a development that raises questions of whether the president has been exposed to the virus.

The White House said that the president has since tested negative, along with Vice President Mike Pence. In a statement, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said that “we were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus.  The president and the vice president have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

Members of the U.S. Navy are assigned to the White House to assist the First Family.

According to CNN, a White House source said that the valet exhibited symptoms on Wednesday morning. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are being tested regularly, the network reported. Press access to the White House grounds has been restricted since March, and reporters who go to briefings have been getting temperature checks and, at one point, were tested themselves for the virus.

Testing has been a significant issue as a number states gradually reopen sectors of their economies this month. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that “if we tested every single American in this country at this moment, we’d have to retest them an hour later, and then an hour later after that.  Because at any moment, you could theoretically contract this virus.  So the notion that everyone needs to be tested is just simply nonsensical.

She added, “The people who need to be tested are vulnerable populations.  That’s why Dr. [Deborah] Birx has repeatedly emphasized we need to surge nursing homes with the testing, meat-processing facilities.  That’s where the testing is needed.  We have to be strategic with our testing and we have done that so far.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad