Donald Trump: White House Aiming For Coronavirus Vaccine “By The End Of The Year If We Can, Maybe Before”

President Donald Trump appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Friday to outline an aggressive goal for developing a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year — if not earlier.

That’s a quicker time schedule than a number of experts have said is likely, as they characterize even a 12 to 18 month timeline as especially quick.

“We are looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before,” Trump said at the event, in which he talked of a vaccine initiative called Operation Warp Speed that he compared to the Manhattan Project, the drive to develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

Trump has tapped Moncef Slaoui as a kind of “vaccine czar” to lead the development. He is the former chairman of vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline. He told The New York Times this week that even the 12-18 month timeline was aggressive, but also said that the development of one in an earlier timeframe was still possible.

Standing behind Trump, wearing a mask, was Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who testified before Congress this week that they “hope to know” in late fall or early winter whether the development of a coronavirus vaccine is successful.

As he spoke to a gathering of White House pool reporters, Trump’s words were muffled by the honking coming from truckers who are calking for the president to act to address low shipping rates during the pandemic.

“Those are truckers that are with us all the way,” Trump said. “They are protesting in favor of President Trump as opposed to against…that is the sign of love, not the sign of your typical protest.”

As Trump took questions, he at times had difficulty hearing questions with the honking sounds getting louder.

Although the emphasis of the White House even was on a vaccine, Trump also addressed what will happen if a vaccine cannot be developed on that timeline — or if current ones in development do not pan out.