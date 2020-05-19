‘Just A Rude Person You Are’: Donald Trump Lashes Out At CBS News’ Paula Reid After She Asks Him, “Where Is The Plan?”

President Donald Trump had a lengthy Q&A with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, but he was irritated by one journalist, CBS News’ Paula Reid, for her query or the way it was asked.

Reid asked, “Mr. President, Why haven’t you announced a plan to get 36 million unemployed Americans back to work. You are overseeing historic economic despair. What is the delay? Where is the plan?”

Trump responded, “Oh, I think we have announced a plan. We are opening up our country — just a rude person you are. We are opening up our country and we’re opening it up very fast. The plan is each state is opening and it is opening up very effectively and when you see the numbers I think even you will be impressed, which is pretty hard to impress you.”

Trump chided Reid before, when he held nightly coronavirus task force briefings that ended last month. He also abruptly ended a press briefing last week following an incident with CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and PBS Newshour‘s Yamiche Alcindor. He also complained about the “attitude” of Reid and Jiang in a recent interview with the New York Post.

Earlier this week he lashed out at Norah O’Donnell, the anchor of CBS Evening News, over a segment that she did on 60 Minutes with coronavirus whistleblower Rick Bright.