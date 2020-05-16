“Fake News Is Not Essential!”: Donald Trump Shares Video Of Protesters Berating Long Island News Reporter

President Donald Trump shared a Long Island news reporter’s video in which he was berated by protesters demonstrating stay-at-home orders. In a tweet, Trump also wrote on of the chants from the demonstrators, “Fake News Is Not Essential!”

Trump typically attacks the media as “fake news,” but it is typically aimed at national news outlets that are his targets.

“FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL!”https://t.co/5286zgRVWQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

The video had been posted by Kevin Vesey, a reporter for News 12, a 24-hour news network in Long Island, NY. He was covering the demonstrators at a protest on Thursday, but found himself the source of their attacks. At least one of the demonstrators in the video had a Trump banner, and others had campaign hats and shirts.