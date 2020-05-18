Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Warns Of Use Of Hydroxychloroquine After Donald Trump Says He’s Taking It: “Be Very, Very Careful”

After President Donald Trump said that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug being used to treat coronavirus, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto had a warning for viewers who have respiratory conditions or other pre-existing health problems: “I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”

On Your World With Neil Cavuto, Cavuto called Trump’s revelation, that he had been taking the drug fur the past week and a half, “stunning.”

“The president is insistent that it has enormous benefits for patients either trying to prevent or already have COVID-19,” Cavuto said. “The fact of the matter is, though, when the president said, what have you got to lose, a number of studies, those are certainly vulnerable in the population have one thing to lose. Their lives.”

Cavuto cited studies that showed no real difference in the use of the drug, and a Veterans Administration study that showed potential harmful effects.

“It was a test on patients there and those who took it in a vulnerable population, including those with respiratory or other conditions,” Cavuto said. “They died. I want to stress again. They died. If you are in a risky population here and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or in a worst case scenario, you are dealing with the virus and you are in this vulnerable population. It will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”

Fox News personalities like Laura Ingraham have been bullish on the use of the drug, while Dr. Mehmet Oz, who also had been favorable for its use as a treatment, acknowledged after the VA study that “the fact of the matter is, we don’t know.”

Cavuto said, “Even the FDA was very cautious about this unless in a clinical trial safely and deliberately watched. I only make this not to make a political point here, but a life and death point. Be very, very careful.”

Cavuto also spoke to Dr. Bob Lahita, chairman of medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital. When it comes to treatment for COVID-19 patients, “We have seen no effect whatsoever with this drug,” he said.