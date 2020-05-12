Anthony Fauci Plans To Tell Senate Committee About Risks Of Reopening Too Soon, Warn Of “Needless Suffering And Death”

Anthony Fauci, a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, plans to warn of the risks of reopening the country too soon in an appearance on Tuesday before a Senate Committee.

The hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will be closely watched. In addition to coverage on cable news networks, NBC News plans to carry it, with Lester Holt anchoring a special report. ABC News will carry it on their streaming channel ABC News Live, and break in if necessary for special reports.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wrote in an email to The New York Times on Monday that he wants to convey “the danger of trying to open the country prematurely. If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

Trump has been pressuring some states to reopen their economies, even while the White House has created a set of guidelines on reopening. In a memo, Attorney General William Barr has directed top federal prosecutors to “be vigilant to ensure its protections are preserved, at the same time that the public is protected.”

Fauci will be testifying remotely, as the Senate grapples with how to conduct its business in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. Fauci has been in “modified quarantine” after coming into some contact with a White House staffer who later tested positive for the virus.

Also testifying remotely before the committee will be Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control; Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services; and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. The chairman of the committee, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), also will appear via video, after he went into self quarantine when one of his staffers tested positive.