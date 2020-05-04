Coronavirus: AFM Organizers “Look Forward To Welcoming The World To Santa Monica” In November

With some fall film events considering online versions due to the pandemic and industry preferring to book travel well in advance, we thought we’d check in ahead of time on the status of AFM, the next market proper in the film calendar.

Organizers of the November event told us last week that it is going ahead as scheduled and that they are looking forward to “welcoming the world to Santa Monica”:

“We know how difficult the past few months have been for our industry around the world and our thoughts go out to those whose loved ones have been directly impacted by the virus.