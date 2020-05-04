Coronavirus: AFM Organizers “Look Forward To Welcoming The World To Santa Monica” In November

With some fall film events considering online versions due to the pandemic and industry preferring to book travel well in advance, we thought we’d check in ahead of time on the status of AFM, the next market proper in the film calendar.
Organizers of the November event told us last week that it is going ahead as scheduled and that they are looking forward to “welcoming the world to Santa Monica”:
“We know how difficult the past few months have been for our industry around the world and our thoughts go out to those whose loved ones have been directly impacted by the virus.
“Plans for AFM 2020 continue to move forward as scheduled. We are committed to providing the industry with a market where participants can connect and do business in a safe and secure environment. Online Registration is set to open on July 6 and we look forward to welcoming the world to Santa Monica in November.”
The market is set to run November 3 – 8 at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica and surrounding area. Organizers didn’t reveal at this time whether they are considering social distancing or cleansing measures.
The coronavirus has led to a slew of film and TV events being cancelled across the summer, including Cannes, MIP, Locarno and Karlovy Vary. London Film Festival, which takes place in October, last week said that it was weighing up various options for this year’s event, including an online scenario.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.