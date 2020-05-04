Condé Nast Names Danielle Carrig As First Global Chief Communications Officer

Danielle Carrig has been named as Condé Nast’s first-ever global chief communications officer. Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch made the announcement today. Carrig will begin her new role on May 26.

Carrig joins the executive leadership team overseeing the combined global Condé Nast business. She will lead the company’s global communications strategy, including all internal and external communications, media relations, crisis management and employee engagement. In addition, she will act as a strategic counselor and advisor to Lynch and senior leadership, working closely with communications and brand teams around the world to advance the company’s global narrative and growth priorities.

“Danielle is a seasoned global communications executive with extensive media, entertainment and digital content experience, and a strong network of media relationships,” said Lynch. “At this pivotal time for our company, I’m thrilled to have her as a strategic partner as we work to transform and grow our business.”

Related Story Vogue, Vanity Fair Publisher Conde Nast Sets Salary Cuts For Top Execs, Seeks Help As Pandemic Hits Advertising

“While the media industry, and our world, are going through such change and disruption, it’s a privilege to join a team and company always rising to the top as a voice of purpose and connection,” said Carrig. “The future of information and entertainment is in our hands and I look forward to working with our teams worldwide to help define all that media can and will be together.”

With Carrig’s newly announced position, it completes Lynch’s global executive leadership team previously announced the appointments of Stan Duncan as global Chief People Officer, Mike Goss as Chief Financial Officer and Deirdre Findlay as Chief Marketing Officer.

Carrig joins the team fromVICE Media Group where she led all communications strategy worldwide for the youth media company, as its global chief communications officer. While there, she oversaw a team in North America, Europe and Asia charged with advancing communications strategies for the business, spanning television, news, creative agency, digital publishing and studio production. Prior to VICE, Carrig led teams at Netflix responsible for visual communications, events, public relations and talent relations. She worked for eight years at A+E Networks and oversaw the communications and publicity strategy for Lifetime.