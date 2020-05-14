Concordia Studio Names Alexa Platt As COO

Concordia Studio has named industry veteran Alexa Platt as Chief Operating Officer.

Platt officially joined the Davis Guggenheim and Jonathan King-founded company in April and oversees all operational, financial and legal aspects of the company’s business, as well as being a key liaison with Emerson Collective. She reports to Guggenheim and King.

“As we seek to navigate these challenging times, being able to add Alexa’s breadth and depth of experience to our team is a huge asset to Concordia,” said King and Guggenheim. “At the same time, all of us at Concordia are optimistic about the future for our kind of storytelling and are working now hard in anticipation of a return to full speed for our business at large. We are eager to tap into Alexa’s innate talent for innovation and strategic thinking to help guide Concordia’s continued growth.”

“It is my honor to join Jonathan, Davis and the talented team at Concordia,” said Platt. “They are proven industry leaders in Documentary and Narrative storytelling, and I look forward to helping the company achieve our goals to deliver creative and impactful content to audiences.”

Prior to joining Concordia, Platt served as Chief Financial Officer for 2.0 Entertainment, an independent financing and production company based at Sony Pictures led by studio veteran Doug Belgrad. Platt also worked with Lantern Entertainment as a strategic advisor and served as Chief Financial Officer at Open Road Films, Head of Finance at AwesomenessTV and Finance Executive at Paramount Vantage and Paramount Worldwide Acquisitions.