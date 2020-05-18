‘Community’ Team Hints (Sorta) At Plot For A Movie, If There Ever Is One

Creator Dan Harmon and the ensemble cast of the cult hit sitcom Community reunited on a livestream to table-read an episode from Season 5 of the show to raise money for World Central Kitchen’s and Frontline Foods’ efforts to feed COVID-19 essential workers.

During the post-read Q&A, the conversation steered more than once toward the possibility of a Community feature film, to which the cast in the past has said they would be open.

The Zoom event, which went live on show producer Sony Pictures Television’s YouTube page today, featured Harmon and the full cast of the show that ran from 2009-2015 on NBC (its sixth season aired on Yahoo! Screen). Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong and Jim Rash were joined by “guest star” Pablo Pascal to table-read the episode “Cooperative Polygraphy” (watch it below).

As it always does during Community discussions, feature film prospects came up. Glover was asked in the Q&A by moderator Michael Schneider of Variety about what became of his character Troy Barnes, who when last seen was lost at sea.

“In the Community world he is definitely dead,” Glover said, smiling; Harmon faux-screamed “Nooooo” at the sentiment. (Glover, who has since won Emmys for his Atlanta, Grammys as Childish Gambino, and has starred in feature films from The Lion King to Solo: A Star Wars Story, made his TV debut in Community but now would have as tough a time as any of the cast to clear space in his schedule for a feature shoot.)

“What am I doing, writing the movie on the fly or something? Glover added, laughing. He then said that he thought Abed (Pudi) looking for Troy — the two were best friends on the show — might make a good movie. “I like movies like that,” he said.

“I love the idea of Troy being lost and Abed’s mission is to go find him, try to track someone down — that would be fun,” Pudi said later on. Harmon reacted by fake-writing on a dry-erase board, saying, “It writes itself… just put in some Die Hard references.”

Like in other appearances the still-tight team has made, nobody would give a definitive answer about a movie. “We can’t make movies right now anyway,” Glover said later.

Still, Brie added, “I’m in — I think it would be a blast.”

In November during a reunion panel at Vulture LA, Harmon, who was memorably fired before Season 3 and rehired for Season 4, called the constant guessing about a movie “a weird Ouija board thing.” “Who is supposed to say, ‘Everyone do this’?” he asked. “That’s what I’ve always said. I don’t know how it starts.” Responded Brie at the time: “I think it starts with you, Dan.”

Community ran five seasons on NBC before its cancellation. It was picked up by Yahoo! for a sixth and final season which aired in 2015. Netflix and Hulu now share streaming rights to the series from Sony TV; it began streaming April 1 on Netflix.

Here’s the table read: