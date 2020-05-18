Focus Features Moves Horror Pic ‘Come Play’ To October

Focus Features’ Jacob Chase directed and written horror movie Come Play is moving from its July 24 spot on the calendar, where Disney’s Mulan exists, to Oct. 30 against Lionsgate’s Deon Taylor-directed thriller Fatale.

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Come Play is based on Chase’s 2017 short film Larry.

We hear that Focus is still looking for a new date to the Carey Mulligan thriller Promising Young Woman which notched a 91% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating out of its Sundance premiere back in January.