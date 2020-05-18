College Television Awards Sets Virtual Ceremony

The College Television Awards, the annual event that honors excellence in student-produced programs in the U.S., will take place via a virtual ceremony on Saturday, May 30.

The 40th edition of the ceremony caps a week in which the 98 nominees have been engaged in development with professional mentors in Los Angeles. The livestream will launch at 5 PM PT at TelevisionAcademy.com/CTA.

Eight categories are up for grabs including in comedy, drama, news and nonfiction series, and a $3,000 cash prize. Presenters scheduled to be involved include Jimmy Fallon, Tichina Arnold, Melissa Barrera, Gabi Butler, Kelly McCreary, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Mishel Prada, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Yeardley Smith and Shoshannah Stern.

The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship and the Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award will also be presented during the show, which will be hosted by CBS’ The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation and IMDb’s On the Scene – Interviews correspondent Albert Lawrence, a TV Academy Foundation alumnus.

“A College Television Award nomination is one of the highest honors aspiring students can receive because they are selected by members of the Television Academy,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “While these exceptional students aren’t able to come together this year in person, we wanted to ensure that this celebration would be equally special and memorable. By livestreaming the awards to a global audience, the foundation is able to provide greater exposure for our nominees than ever before. We’re very proud to have international student nominees from Israel, South Korea and Venezuela, among other countries; and now their families around the world can join in the celebration.”