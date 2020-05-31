Colin Kaepernick Starts Protester Legal Defense Fund, Other Celebrities Fund Bail For Those Arrested

Former football quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick is setting up a legal defense fund to help protesters arrested in Minneapolis’s street confrontations.

In his NFL playing days, Kaepernick started a movement by kneeling before the national anthem to protest injustice and alleged police violence. After becoming a free agent, he remains unsigned by the league and settled a collusion case. He has since been politically active in various venues.

“In fighting for liberation, there’s always retaliation,” Kaepernick tweeted. “We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp“

Kaepernick’s fund will aid those who cant afford to hire legal representation, presumably offering an alternative to the Public Defender’s office. All fees will be paid for by the Know Your Rights Camp, which Kaepernick created.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick wrote on Thursday via Twitter. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”