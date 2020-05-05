CNN’s Chris Cuomo Was Much Sicker With Coronavirus Than He Appeared, Says Dr. Anthony Fauci

On Cuomo Prime Time Monday night, host Chris Cuomo revealed that his guest, NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, checked on him daily when he was ill with coronavirus.

“I have spoken to you, almost without exception, every day,” said Cuomo. “And you have been calling me out of personal concern to make sure that I was ok, my wife was ok, my son was ok. Eleven O’Clock at night. Later. Waiting for my show to end. Saturday. Sunday…”

The two have been friends since Cuomo was “almost a kid,” according to Fauci. But that wasn’t the main impetus for Fauci’s check ins. “I was worried about you, that’s the reason why I kept calling,” he told Cuomo.

“You were going through some difficult times,” said Fauci, revealing that Cuomo was much sicker than he appeared, even as the host did his show nightly from his basement while under quarantine.

“I don’t think that people were really experiencing or realizing how you were really sucking it up to look relatively normal. But when you finished the show, when we started chatting at 11, 11:30 at night, you were wiped out,” revealed Fauci. “You not only had the acute difficulty with the virus that was replicating in you, but you had some of the secondary effects…the fever, the aches, the feeling washed out.”

“And even when you were viral negative,” said the NIH director, “I was concerned. You put on a great act in front of the TV because you were really wiped out badly.”

“I was worried about you there for a while because we know, recalled Fauci, “that there is a period of time in some individuals where you look like you’re recovering and all of a sudden things go really bad.”

“I appreciate it,” Cuomo told Fauci. “I really do.”

Cuomo then said the only reason he was sharing the story of his nightly check-ins with Fauci was that “I want people to know who they’re getting in Tony Fauci…the real deal…I know that firsthand.”

Watch their conversation below.