Sean Penn, Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Munn, Blake Shelton & Others Set For Three-Network Virtual Tribute ‘CMT Celebrates Our Heroes’

Sean Penn, Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Munn, Blake Shelton, Gary Sinise and Reba McEntire are among the big names set for CMT Celebrates Our Heroes, a tribute special set to air June 3 on Paramount Network, TV Land and Pop TV.

The two-hour virtual tribute will recognize heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic including those in healthcare, education, business, the food industry, infrastructure, along with first responders, the U.S. military and more.

Country stars Jason Aldean, Zac Brown, Keith Urban, Jake Owen and Lee Brice also have joined CMT Celebrates Our Heroes, as have American Idol mentor Bobby Bones and CMT host Cody Alan.

They all will appear alongside previously announced guests Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett. Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell and Lauren Daigle are set to make cameos.

The special is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are the executives in charge of production.