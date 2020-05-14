‘Close Up’ Mystery Drama Not Moving Forward At Freeform

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has passed on Close Up, the hourlong suspense drama pilot executive produced by How to Get Away With Murder creator Peter Nowalk and Mary Rohlich (Atypical). The series was set up at ABC Signature, which is part of Disney TV Studios, as part of Nowalk’s overall deal at ABC Studios and its cable/streaming division ABC Signature.

Written by Keith Staskiewicz, the series was set in Centreville, NJ, a suburban town just like any other … at least on the surface. Centreville high school student Rachel Guyer is on a mission to expose the truth about her seemingly normal hometown and turn her community inside out.

The pilot was shot late last year in Vancouver, with Natalie Chaidez serving as showrunner. Close Up starred Fivel Stewart with Millicent Simmonds, Anthony Keyvan, Karin Konoval, Yaani King Mondschein, Sean Blakemore, Jennifer Spence, Megan Charpentier, newcomer Alexander Grant and Van Crosby rounding out the series regular cast.